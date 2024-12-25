The Great Club Sandwich Debate: Turkey Or Chicken?

If we had a sandwich for every sandwich debate in circulation, we'd have meal-prepped lunch for at least, like, a week. You've got the classic "is a hot dog a sandwich?" conversation. Then there's Cheez Whiz, American, and provolone battling it out for Philadelphia cheesesteak supremacy — similar to the mayo and butter vis-à-vis grilled cheese conundrum, not to mention dissent over the best dairy varieties to toast. Let's not forget regional feuds like which New England state has the tastiest lobster roll. Even after that litany, we're still leaving plenty of other sandwich contentions on the table. A lesser-known existential culinary question might still sound a little familiar: Should a club sandwich be made with turkey or chicken?

Plenty of recipes allow for either bird in the room service staple, though some defer to one over the other. There is no contemporary consensus for what a club sandwich must be. Why, even the triple-decker sandwich's seemingly signature middle slice of bread was a later addition. Frequently cited as the earliest published club sandwich recipe, instructions in the 1903 edition of the "Good Housekeeping Everyday Cookbook" allow for either poultry. And a version made with chicken or turkey plus ham appeared on the menu at one of the New York clubs credited with inventing the sandwich even earlier, in 1889. So this contentious decision really seems to fall to camps: Sandwich eaters who'll only cross the road for chicken, and those more keen to gobble turkey.