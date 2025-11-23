The Best Club Sandwiches You Can Find In The US
The club sandwich has always been a little bit extra. You get layer upon layer of succulent sliced chicken or turkey breast, crispy bacon, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and creamy mayo packed into slices of bread. It's likely been around since the late 1800s, although the club sandwich's origin is hotly contested. Some say it was born at the Union Club in New York City, and others say it was created at the Saratoga Clubhouse in Saratoga Springs. Regardless of where it was born, it's now a staple at restaurants across the country, with some offering truly spectacular versions.
There are plenty of places you can grab a club sandwich, but if you want the best of the best, you have to look at the spots that diners can't stop raving about. We sifted through countless reviews and conversations on social media platforms and forums to see where people go time and again for their fix. We looked at both classic versions and unique takes, and several restaurants' versions came up over and over again. Based on the hype these handheld meals get, these are the absolute best club sandwiches you can find in the U.S.
Club Sandwich at Mark's Off Madison in New York
Considering New York City is a strong contender for being the birthplace of the club sandwich, that's where we started our search for some seriously stellar versions. On several forums about where to find the best club sandwich in the city, Mark's Off Madison was frequently mentioned. In fact, many insinuated that it's one of those iconic New York City sandwiches you shouldn't miss out on.
Swing by Mark's at lunch and you'll find plenty of sandwiches to choose from, along with house-made pastas and salads. The club sandwich is about as classic as you can get, with three slices of Irish batch bread, toasted and schmeared with mayo, fresh roast turkey, crispy applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato. It also comes with homemade potato chips and a pickle. Diners love that it's super stacked, the ingredients are fresh, and the bacon is extra crispy. One Reddit user called it "phenomenal." Another reviewer on Instagram referred to it as "heaven on Earth."
(646) 838-8300
41 Madison Ave Ground Level, New York, NY 10010
Turkey Club at Zaidy's Deli & Bakery in Colorado
Heading over to Denver, Colorado, many people say you can't beat the turkey club at Zaidy's Deli & Bakery for its sheer size and high-quality ingredients. The deli puts a bit of a spin on the classic recipe with layers of turkey, bacon, onion, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, and mayo on toasted wheat bread. And the cooks don't go light on those layers. In fact, there's even a warning on the menu that the sandwich is big enough for two meals.
Of course, the first thing people usually mention about Zaidy's club is just how huge the sandwich is. One TikToker said, "You kind of have to bite it in corners because it's so massive." They also commented on how fresh the turkey is, calling it "the absolute best club sandwich in Denver." People also love that the deli bakes its bread fresh in-house and roasts its own meats, so you know you're getting maximum flavor.
(303) 333-5336
600 S Holly St #114, Denver, CO 80246
Amazing Island Club at Bardog Tavern in Tennessee
Bardog Tavern often earns votes for the best bar in Memphis, Tennessee, and according to many diners, it's also one of the top spots in the city to grab a killer club sandwich. Don't expect a classic diner version of the sandwich, though. As the name suggests, The Amazing Island Club has some interesting additions that diners absolutely love. As one Reddit user said, "It's a little different than the usual, but it's fantastic."
Bardog's take on the club sandwich includes grilled chicken, ham, fried egg, bacon, melty provolone and white American cheese, avocado, onion, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mayo on your choice of Texas toast or wheat berry bread. It also comes with a side of house-made potato salad or shoestring fries. If that sounds like a lot of sandwich, you're not wrong. As another Redditor said, "Damn difficult to eat but one of my favorite sandwiches in the city."
(901) 275-8752
73 Monroe Ave, Memphis, TN 38103
King Club at McAlister's Deli in multiple states
Sure, McAlister's is a chain, but many agree the club sandwiches are seriously good. Plus, you're spoiled for choice with seven different options to choose from. There's no need to stress over the great club sandwich debate of turkey or chicken because you can get either. You can also opt for Black Angus roast beef or get your club as a wrap. For many, though, there's one winning version, and that's the King Club. As one fan commented on Instagram, "King Club is my favorite! Only thing I ever get."
If you're feeling ravenous and want a hearty sandwich to sink your teeth into, the King Club features the same ingredients as the McAlister's Club. It has roasted turkey, black forest ham, bacon, cheddar, Swiss cheese, spring mix, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard, but King Club doubled up and used three slices of bread instead of just two. And if that's not enough, you can also add extra meat, veggies, and cheese. The sandwich also comes with your choice of side, like chips, Caesar salad, or soup.
Multiple locations
The Steak Tartare Club at Mean Sandwich in Washington
Since Mean Sandwich opened in Seattle in 2017, it's been earning plenty of praise for its unique sandwiches, many of which put modern twists on classics. Take, for example, the fish sandwich featuring sardines, celery root slaw, and fried lemons, or the oyster po-boy with house-made remoulade and lemon-pepper mayo. One of the most interesting is the Steak Tartare Club, which swaps steak tartare for the classic club base of turkey or chicken.
This unusual twist on a club sandwich features raw steak tossed with spicy yuzu kosho mayo, then piled onto rye bread with lettuce, tomato, and thick-cut bacon. The result is a mix of soft, creamy, and crunchy textures, plus a myriad of fresh flavors. The sandwich has won over numerous people, like one fan who said on Instagram, "Unequivocally, hands down, not up for debate, the best sandwich in the world." It even impressed renowned chef and food writer J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, who gave it a shout-out on Instagram.
(206) 789-9999
1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle, WA 98107
Shopsin Club at Middle Child in Pennsylvania
Middle Child is a popular diner-style spot in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, that's renowned for its tasty sandwiches. Fans say the breakfast sandwiches are on-point, but if you come after 11 a.m. and want something ultra-filling and flavorful, the Shopsin Club is a good bet. It's been the best-selling sandwich since it first appeared on the menu, thanks to the full-on flavors diners say hit just right.
Named after the late Kenny Shopsin, who was the eccentric founder of Shopsin's restaurant in New York, the Shopsin Club channels his creative spirit. It features the usual club sandwich combo of turkey and bacon, along with cranberry miso mayo, sweet pickles, bacon, avocado, and Bibb lettuce on ciabatta bread. It may sound odd, but as one Instagram reviewer said, "The sweet pickles perfectly balance the salty bacon, while the cranberry miso mayo ties it all together with a subtle sweetness and rich umami flavor."
Multiple locations
Mike's Famous Duck Club at The Tattooed Moose in South Carolina
When Guy Fieri visited the Tattooed Moose at its Charleston, North Carolina location for an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," he was blown away by the restaurant's signature dish, Mike's Famous Duck Club. The sandwich was already a local favorite, and since the episode aired, even more people have flocked to the restaurant to sample the restaurant's take on the club. Today, it's still a fan favorite at both Tattooed Moose locations.
The sandwich starts with duck that's brined overnight, then roasted in duck fat along with herbs and spices. The duck confit gets layered into sweet Hawaiian bread and topped with applewood-smoked bacon, hickory-smoked cheddar, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. The result is a sandwich that's rife with rich, indulgent flavors. As one reviewer on Instagram said, "I've never really described a sandwich as 'decadent,' but that's the only word that comes to mind."
Multiple locations
Turkey Club at Stachowski's Market in DC
If you're in Washington, D.C. and craving a turkey club, many say you should make a beeline straight to Stachowski's Market in Georgetown. Jamie Stachowski earned a solid reputation for selling top-notch charcuterie at local farmers' markets, so fans were thrilled when he opened Stachowski's Market in 2011. You can pick up groceries and an array of meats to build the ultimate charcuterie board, but the deli is best known for its super-loaded sandwiches piled high with fresh meats.
The turkey club at Stachowski's Market is a triple-decker sandwich packed with sliced turkey, smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on rye bread. Diners say that it's seriously substantial, so you'll definitely want to come hungry. And flavor-wise, many say it's on a whole other level. As one fan commented on Instagram, "Legit, the best turkey club you can get in the city. Sounds crazy, but theirs just hits different."
(202) 506-3125
1425 28th St NW, Washington, DC 20007
Crown Town Club at Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches in Missouri
Dutch crunch sandwiches are wildly popular in San Francisco, and now they're also gaining ground in Kansas City, Missouri, thanks to Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches. The unique sandwiches have been a hit since the restaurant opened in 2015, so much so that it made our list of the best sandwich shops in every state. One of the most ordered sandwiches on the menu is the Crown Town Club.
Dutch crunch is a type of white roll that's soft on the inside and golden and crunchy on the top. For the Crown Town Club, that crackly-topped bread gets filled with ample layers of Boar's Head mesquite-smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and chipotle mayo. You can get it toasted or served cold. Diners can't say enough good things about it, like one fan who said on Facebook, "Definitely one of the best sandwiches in Kansas City."
Multiple locations
Turkey Club at S&P Lunch in New York
S&P Lunch is another New York City spot that often gets called out for its crave-worthy club sandwich. The restaurant is housed in what was the old Eisenberg's Sandwich Shop, and stepping inside, you'd think that nothing has changed since the lunch counter originally opened as S&P Sandwich Shop in 1928. You can grab a seat at the 40-foot counter or a table and tuck into the classic diner fare, like the club sandwich, which sticks to the tried-and-true formula.
There aren't any fancy bells and whistles with the S&P turkey club. What you get is quality roast turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white bread. It's even cut into quarters and pinned together with frilly toothpicks. It's exactly what you would expect from an old-school New York City diner or deli, and that's what people love about it. In fact, some go so far as to say it's the best turkey club they've ever had.
(212) 691-8862
174 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010
Club Sandwich at J&W Sandwich Shoppe in Ohio
Don't let the hole-in-the-wall look of J&W Sandwich Shoppe in Norwood, Ohio, fool you, because inside you'll find what some say are the best sandwiches in the state of Ohio. Saunter up to the counter and you can take your pick of classics like roast beef, BLT, and egg salad. However, according to many diners, what you really want is the club sandwich in all its three-layered glory.
J&W is another spot that doesn't go avant-garde with its club sandwich. It's just a classic version with tender turkey, crispy bacon, juicy tomatoes, and lettuce on three slices of white bread. However, if you want to take things to the next level, you can always order the double-decker turkey and BLT, which is essentially an amped up club. And the sandwich makers aren't stingy with the meat. A reviewer on Facebook said, "I'm not kidding when I say the turkey slices accounted for three inches of the sandwich."
(513) 631-9755
2004 Worth Ave, Norwood, OH 45212
The Duke at Sprout Sandwich Shop in Hawaii
Since 2014, Sprout Sandwich Shop has been serving folks on the island of Oahu wholesome sandwiches made with fresh, local ingredients. It's a small shop in Honolulu that's great for grab-and-go eats, and one of the favorites among locals is The Duke, which is Sprout's version of a club sandwich. There are a few things that set the sandwich apart from your run-of-the-mill club sandwich, and that mainly comes down to the quality of the ingredients.
The Duke starts with a ciabatta bun that gets a healthy swipe of mayo. Then it's layered with Maui butter lettuce, tomatoes, vibrant pickled red onions, bacon, and thick-sliced turkey cut fresh in-house every morning. Fans love the combination of textures and flavors. As one Instagram reviewer pointed out, the ciabatta is soft, but you get a nice crunch from the bacon and veggies. They also said, "The turkey's good because it's thickly sliced, so you can actually taste the turkey instead of it being thinly sliced."
1154 Koko Head Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
Club Royale at Jason's Deli in multiple states
With over 230 locations in 27 states, there's a good chance there's a Jason's Deli near you. That's good news for club sandwich lovers because the chain gets tons of hype for its various versions of the sandwich. You can go traditional with the Deli Club or get some additional greens added in with the California Club. Then again, if you want to try what many say is the absolute best sandwich on the menu, the Club Royale is a must.
Jason's Deli goes big with the Club Royale: smoked turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard get piled into a flaky croissant. Diners say that all of the elements come together beautifully, from the buttery flavor of the croissant to the hints of smoke from the turkey and the tanginess of the honey mustard. Plus, the sandwich is an absolute beast. As one TikToker put it, "This sandwich is insane. It's huge! They pack this thing with meat."
Multiple locations
Chicken Katsu Club at Golden Diner in New York
Located in New York City's Chinatown, Golden Diner is currently one of the most talked-about diners in the city. On weekends, people often line up for hours just to get a taste of chef Sam Yoo's next-level pancakes. But if it's something savory instead of sweet you're craving, the Chicken Katsu Club also gets rave reviews. It's not traditional, but many say it's totally worth lining up for, and a great accompaniment to cut through the sweetness of the pancakes.
The Asian-inspired Chicken Katsu Club features a chicken cutlet, bacon, red cabbage slaw, katsu sauce, lettuce, and tomato on toasted white bread that's cut into quarters like a classic club. One reviewer on Instagram said, "It was stacked to the max. It was a little hard to get around, but all the flavors came together and it was totally delicious." People particularly love the vibrancy that the red cabbage slaw brings to the mix. A reviewer on TikTok described it as, "Perfectly crunchy, wonderful flavor."
(917) 472-7800
123 Madison St, New York, NY 10002
Methodology
Club sandwiches are absolutely everywhere in the United States, so, as you can imagine, narrowing down the best of the best was no easy task. We started by scouring the internet for reviews and recommendations on platforms like Reddit, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. We only looked at comments and reviews from within the past year to ensure that the hype was up to date. We also looked at recent accolades from local and national publications. The main thing we looked for was whether the sandwich delivered on ample layers: off-the-hook taste, followed by the freshness of the ingredients, the execution, and the value for money. These are the club sandwiches that diners say are absolutely delicious and worth seeking out.