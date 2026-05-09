You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Turn Pepperoncinis Into A Crowd-Pleasing Appetizer
Pepperoncini, beautiful pickled pepper that you are. A staple in Greek and Italian cuisines, this pepper is really a treasure to behold. Not to be confused with the similar but less spicy banana pepper, you can often find pepperoncinis resting on a mound of feta in Greek salads, piled onto an Italian sub, or tucked into the corner of a pizza box. But what if we took the pepperonicini out of a supporting role and made it the base for a truly delicious appetizer using only three ingredients total?
You're probably familiar with jalapeño poppers: the classic game day snack consisting of jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped with bacon, baked until hot, crispy, and creamy. But this is not the be-all and end-all of poppers. In fact, there is a whole world of stuffed pepper flavors to cook up, and pepperoncinis might just be the key to unlocking new popper possibilities. All you need are the peppers, cream cheese, and prosciutto.
To make these stuffed pepper poppers, simply remove the stem and any seeds, or cut your pepperoncinis in half. Then, dry them with paper towels and fill with cream cheese. Wrap with prosciutto and bake or air-fry until the filling is melty and the meat is crispy — or, you can even enjoy this snack without cooking them. The tangy, vinegar-tinged flavor of the pepperoncini gives the classic snack a fresh twist, while the prosciutto adds a salty, porky flavor that contrasts well with the cream cheese base. These poppers make for a great appetizer for an Italian dinner party or the perfect pairing for a pepperoncini brine martini. Yum.
Flavorful fillings for pepperoncini poppers
The star of the pepperoncini popper is, of course, the slightly spicy, pickled pepper. But the other two components (the filling and the wrapper) are equally as important. And while you can absolutely go with the typical cream cheese filling, there are a few additions that can make this snack really pop.
For starters, if you're planning to go in an Italian direction, add shredded parmesan and mozzarella to your cream cheese base. This will lend your filling an extra savory, cheesy kick. You can also add oregano and a bit of red wine vinegar to your cream cheese for even more flavor. To go Greek, add a bit of feta, lemon juice, and dill. If you'd like a filling that's more reminiscent of a classic popper, mix in cheddar and add a few slices of jalapeños to double your pepper pleasure. For a fresher twist, you can use goat cheese instead of cream cheese as a filling.
Besides that basic creamy, cheesy filling, you can add some special ingredients to bulk up the flavor. Mix-ins such as bacon jam will add a complex sweet and savory flavor that can take the appetizer to the next level. Another jammy addition that can amp up your pepper poppers is slightly spicy but always sweet pepper jam.
Pepper wrappings that go above and beyond prosciutto
Now for the wrapper. While prosciutto or bacon do work wonderfully for pepper poppers, there are other options that can also make this appetizer stand out. For example, you can also use salami or pepperoni to wrap your stuffed peppers; you'll just want to use large slices for full coverage. Or, you can fold your salami or pepperoni and tuck it inside of the pepper before stuffing it with your filling. These spiced, savory cured meats can give your poppers a deli counter feel that might be just what you're craving.
If you want to go in a really fresh direction, use smoked salmon as a wrapper for your poppers. Just make sure to do this after the stuffed pepperoncinis have already been baked if you choose to cook them, as this fish is best served as is. The smoky, savory, buttery taste of your smoked salmon will contrast perfectly with your tangy pepperoncinis, especially when paired with lemon dill cream cheese.
Or, you could make things extra cheesy by breading your stuffed peppers in crushed Cheez-Its (or any other similar cheese cracker). This vegetarian-friendly wrapping alternative will give them an extra cheesy, crunchy bite. Pair your appetizers with a crisp Italian soda, a dirty martini, or a creatively topped bloody Mary, and enjoy.