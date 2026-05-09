You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Turn Pepperoncinis Into A Crowd-Pleasing Appetizer

Pepperoncini, beautiful pickled pepper that you are. A staple in Greek and Italian cuisines, this pepper is really a treasure to behold. Not to be confused with the similar but less spicy banana pepper, you can often find pepperoncinis resting on a mound of feta in Greek salads, piled onto an Italian sub, or tucked into the corner of a pizza box. But what if we took the pepperonicini out of a supporting role and made it the base for a truly delicious appetizer using only three ingredients total?

You're probably familiar with jalapeño poppers: the classic game day snack consisting of jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped with bacon, baked until hot, crispy, and creamy. But this is not the be-all and end-all of poppers. In fact, there is a whole world of stuffed pepper flavors to cook up, and pepperoncinis might just be the key to unlocking new popper possibilities. All you need are the peppers, cream cheese, and prosciutto.

To make these stuffed pepper poppers, simply remove the stem and any seeds, or cut your pepperoncinis in half. Then, dry them with paper towels and fill with cream cheese. Wrap with prosciutto and bake or air-fry until the filling is melty and the meat is crispy — or, you can even enjoy this snack without cooking them. The tangy, vinegar-tinged flavor of the pepperoncini gives the classic snack a fresh twist, while the prosciutto adds a salty, porky flavor that contrasts well with the cream cheese base. These poppers make for a great appetizer for an Italian dinner party or the perfect pairing for a pepperoncini brine martini. Yum.