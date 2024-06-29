The Club Sandwich Was Created In An Exclusive Club, But Nobody's Sure Which One

The classic club sandwich has been on the menus of diners for decades. Its charm still shows no sign of waning, and we doubt that it ever will. A single order is a tall stack of savory poultry of either chicken or turkey, ham, and bacon that's coated with rich mayonnaise. The meaty filling would be wedged together with fresh greens like lettuce and tomato between two slices of toasted bread (modern club sandwiches can be a triple-decker with an extra slice of bread in the middle.) No matter how hungry you are, you can count on a nice club sandwich to satisfy.

Over the years, the popularity of the sandwich has given rise to quite a few interesting bits of trivia and myths. For instance, many people believe that the name "club" is an acronym for "Chicken and Lettuce Under Bacon." The sleuths at Snopes have debunked this as false. Instead, the true story behind the club sandwich is a lot simpler: It was first made in the kitchen of an exclusive clubhouse as finger food for its members.

What's this "exclusive club," you ask? Well, people have floated the names of two famous clubhouses in New York in particular ... we're just not sure which one really came up with the club sandwich first.