Give Pastrami The French Dip Treatment With This Recipe

Los Angeles may not be quite as historically well-known for its culinary chops (compared to other long-standing U.S. big shots like New York City or Chicago), but there is one culinary creation that we're eternally indebted to the City of Angels for: the French dip. Indeed, the beefy, cheesy, juicy French dip is worth celebrating, an L.A.-born sandwich that typically boasts essentials like roast beef, cheese, French bread, and au jus on the side for dipping. It's ultra-savory, incredibly rich, and perfect for hot sandwich and panini lovers everywhere.

Recipe developer Patterson Watkins is no stranger to a good French dip, and she's a huge fan of hot pastrami sandwiches, so in her "French-ish dip" panini recipe, she switches things up by adding pastrami to the mix. "That peppery, slightly smoky, slightly salty cured beef is, in my mind, the perfect sandwich protein," Watkins says of pastrami, so naturally, it only made sense to incorporate it into a French dip. "I wanted to build off of the classic combo of pastrami and rye *and* that melty, dunkable iconic French dip sando."

She doesn't stop at just the pastrami, though. Pastrami pairs well with 3 sharp cheeses because bold flavors work well together, and Watkins tells us, "To balance that boldness, I crafted a sweet and tangy onion topping – caramelized and simmered in dark beer for a hint of toasty, nutty, caramel goodness." Everything is piled onto rye bread before being pressed panini-style, making for one hot sandwich that puts a unique spin on the classic French dip.