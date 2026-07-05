Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork Sandwich Recipe

Texas barbecue is globally recognized as some of the best 'que you can eat state-side, and rightfully so. There's a lot of TLC that goes into the long, slow, meticulous methods necessary for cooking large, glistening slabs of meat: hours spent toiling over smokers, time spent crafting the ideal spice blend to pre-season those meaty cuts. That's love!

Alas, I live very far away from Texas. When I'm jonesing for that low-slow, smoky, well-seasoned barbecue, my only resort is to craft it at home. Texas' barbecue regions are broken up into almost compass points: central, east, west, and south. Each offering their own variation. This recipe pulls inspiration from the East Texas-style of barbecue. East Texans love their pulled pork chopped and juicy. Before cooking, the pork is heartily seasoned with a substantial dry rub. This region does not snub the sauce. The sauces are drizzly (not super thick like other iconic barbecue regions) with a complex flavor profile that mixes and mingles sour, savory, and sweet ingredients. The assembly is simple: buttery buns and pickled goodies to balance the rich and smoky elements of the barbecue.

Instead of smoking our pulled pork barbecue, I opted to use a combination of grill-searing and crockpot slow cooking — just to make this recipe accessible to most. To honor the influence German and Czech immigrants had over the creation of Texas barbecue, I used lager beer as a moisture retainer and flavor enhancer during the slow-cooking process.