12 Chain Restaurants Where Kids Still Eat Free
Wherever you go, it's clear restaurants across the board have gotten noticeably expensive. Even the absolute cheapest fast food joints dotting the landscape like McDonald's and Wendy's aren't immune from hiking up the price-point to counter rising costs. For any household, that can be a strain on the wallet, and those wrangling young children are especially prone to acquiring hefty checks. An appetizer — never mind the drinks and dessert — definitely take a toll on the trusted debit card, but have you seen the staggering costs for a single entree? Multiply that sum per head, and then take a look at your total. Holy smokes.
For this piece, we didn't just gather inexpensive places where feeding the kiddos won't cost and arm and a leg (although that idea isn't mutually exclusive to the topic at hand). By contrast, we wanted to find out which dining establishments foot the bill for youth altogether. Of the places where kids still eat free these days, restaurant-goers can garner seriously good savings, just so long as they pay attention to the policies. A good chunk of the eateries listed involve purchasing a dish upfront. Other incentives may be activated in specific circumstances, such as through a phone app or when dining in-person. However, one thing's certain, these 12 restaurant chains take care of your little ones — every time.
Bob Evans
Assuming you frequent Bob Evans often, you've probably downloaded the restaurant's app to score bonus perks. Well, in addition to getting coupons and first dibs on tasty menu items, the homestyle chain offers an extraordinary deal users with kids won't want to miss. On Tuesdays each week, children's entrees are complimentary, and all that's required to snag the deal is your phone. Simply place your order digitally, and the app automatically erases the difference at checkout. Of course, you'll need to register first if you don't already have an account, but once you do so, it's pretty self-explanatory. Keep in mind that a kid's meal isn't free without buying an adult portion.
With 434 dining rooms scattered across 18 states, Bob Evans remains a beacon for budget-friendly dining, serving foods the whole family will love. The nice thing about this discount is how well it fares for households with a larger headcount. Whereas many eateries cap such offers at one meal, Bob Evans generously entitles customers to three platters (for reference, that translates to one for every adult-sized meal). Tots can dig into an array of yummy plates, including the Little Piggy Pancakes, Lil' Farmer Breakfast, Grilled Cheese Triangles and the Kids Fish Fry.
Ruby Tuesday
Sit-down restaurants like Ruby Tuesday cultivate a neighborly feel families will appreciate. The grub is good and greasy, and there always seems to be enticing bargains to draw guests in. Depending on what day you swing by during the week, you could chow down on cheap ribs, grab a bargain burger, or savor bottomless leafy greens from the chain's garden bar — but Tuesday evenings are when kids can expect the red carpet treatment. That's because when the clock strikes five, children's entrees will be nixed from the check. Seven possibilities are on the table, the selection spanning everything from Buttermilk Chicken Tenders (which touts subtle differences to chicken fingers) to breaded shrimp and noodles in marinara.
This is a daily special families will find hard to beat, in terms of freeing up their dining-out budget for more. Just be aware that Ruby Tuesday puts certain requirements in place for guests to secure the discount. You'll notice the perk restricts takeout, a tactic eateries commonly take to boost foot traffic and prompt guests to spend extra during their stay. There's also the fact that kiddos must be at least 12 years old to get the meal, and that also counts a regular meal off of the grown-up menu.
Chili's
The words "free food" are music to our ears, and oftentimes the easiest way to garner such splendors is by getting in on the app action. Sure, the non-stop notifications can drive us a bit batty, but we can't deny the allure of a discount code tucked away in our inboxes — especially when it promises tasty eats on the cheap (or for nothing at all!). For feeding the youngest members in your crew, embracing this new-fangled technology pays off big-time if you go to Chili's. Word on the street is the sit-down joint's program, My Chili's Rewards, gifts kiddie entrees in tandem with a standard meal — if your child is at least 12 years of age. There isn't a clear-cut schedule in terms of when eateries honor it (that's something to take up with your location), but per the website, the offer qualifies for in-person and carryout service.
It's true there's menu items that are worth skipping (a common occurrence with most corporate spots, frankly), but the majority of the fare at Chili's — classic American-style bites — isn't going to turn off most guests, let alone the tykes. Off the Pepper Pals lineup, there's a cheese quesadilla, grilled chicken dippers, pepperoni pizza, among other filling plates that come with a beverage as well as accompaniments: think Mexican rice, corn on the cob, and Mandarin orange slices.
Fricker's
Fricker's is an uber-regional sports bar you might not know about unless you live in the heartland. It only operates a handful of locations in Ohio (based in Dayton, to be exact), as well as in Michigan and Indiana. If you're anywhere within the radius of one, though, you'll be thankful to know it serves small children in tow — at zero cost. As a matter of fact, kids enjoy the privilege of a hot free meal when they swing by every single day of the week. You'll just need to buy a meal for yourself and a child's beverage.
Judging by the webpage for the "Lil' Frickers" menu — which designates its small bites for kiddos below 10 — it's not surprising the necessary age happens to adheres to the terms of the perk. There are five mouthwatering choices to delight the kids, and they encompass the greatest hits of childhood favorites: hot dogs (or in Fricker's slang, "Dawg & Fries"), Boneless Frickin' Chicken Wings, quesadillas, chicken strips, and mini corn dogs. Everything except the quesadilla will come with a side of crispy French fries. Fricker's is also known for its entertainment, so when the plates are cleared, be sure to shimmy over to the games section for all-ages fun.
Smashburger
On Wednesdays from open to close, children won't be charged when eating at Smashburger. There's a few conditions patrons will need to keep in mind, but they're relatively unsurprising to those familiar with reading the fine print. The first being, the discount does not apply to carryout purchases. Plan on grabbing a table when you decide to opt for the discount, otherwise, the burger chain will tally up the kid's meal at full price. This doesn't count the other requirements, which is that an adult tagging along for the outing has to buy a combo, and the child can't be older than 12.
Once the logistics have been ironed out, it's smooth sailing to getting those little ones fed — without straining your wallet in the process. So what does a complimentary kid's order at Smashburger look like, exactly? Children can select from three courses to compose their order — either a hamburger, cheeseburger, or chicken strips — and also receive a side offering and beverage. You get to pick between regular fries or regular tater tots, or, request them "smashed" to get them tossed in the restaurant's house garnish (a garlicky topping of rosemary and olive oil). Drinks consist of soft drinks, Honest-brand apple juice, and Horizon milk. If your location participates, it's a great deal all around.
Fogo de Chao
Did you know one of the best Brazilian steakhouses in the U.S. offers free food for kids? That might be unbelievable in this economy, but at Fogo de Chao, children under six years of age are able to eat on the house.No strings attached, either — the policy is consistent across each of the 60+ restaurants nationwide, and applies to wherever you reside, from Maryland's National Harbor to touristy enclaves, like Manhattan's Times Square.
Online, plenty of patrons claim first-hand that the restaurant is very accommodating towards groups with smaller children. The atmosphere, if upscale, is lively and loud, whereas the cuisine is extensive and approachable, welcoming little ones to expand their appetites. Picky and adventurous eaters will have access to juicy roast meats carved right at the table, plus an array of smaller dishes from the salad bar and sweet treats to nibble on. Dollars go down the drain when a kid doesn't like what they've ordered, so taking the sample-as-you-go approach avoids this dilemma entirely.
Don't worry if your kids fall outside the age cut-off for the complimentary chow. On the chophouse's website, it verifies that children who are between 7 and 12 years can dine at half the price, which, for a top-tier culinary experience, isn't shabby in the slightest.
TGI Fridays
TGI Fridays belongs to the canon of easygoing mega-chains where happy hour is a way of life. It's the kind of place you pencil in for hanging out with friends or swilling down beers during the playoffs, so as such, the restaurant's vibe very much aligns with adult crowds. In respect to under-aged guests however, we found it checks the boxes for child-approved dining. The food selection is just right for the clientele (burger sliders and chicken fingers, anyone?) and there's little bonuses that give you the best bang for your buck — including the kids-eat-free promo. Tuesdays only, redeeming the offer must take place in-person and not online, according to a company Facebook post, with eligibility open to children under 12 years of age.
Parsing the details from different sources, it appears the verbiage of the discount shows slight differences between locations. Some restaurants, like one based in Long Island, New York, verifies a $20 minimum to score the freebie; others, including in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, simply state that the comped entree is granted with an adult purchase. Essentially, though, the perk is the same. Just give your neighborhood joint a ring to know for sure — it never hurts to ask, especially when free food is on the table!
BurgerFi
Hamburgers and fries are the ultimate kid fuel, but BurgerFi seeks to elevate them a notch above other drive-thru eateries. The casual eatery uses excellent meats, sourced from top-tier farms and processed without fillers typically clogging industrial proteins. Since 2023, the company's offered a free meal deal — only on Mondays — for families with kiddos. Grown-ups will need to order an entree for themselves to obtain the deal, which the restaurant restricts to children below 12. Simply inform the cashier about the offer when you reach the counter, and they'll slash off the difference when they ring up your total.
Tots can enjoy a few options for their complimentary meal: a hot dog, a hamburger, a cheeseburger, or chicken fingers (made with some of the highest quality chicken on the market to boot). The entree also touts two different sides (fries or applesauce) with organic milk or fruit juice rounding out the beverage selection. As like many of the chain restaurants listed, franchises are not bound by the same rules as company-owned stores, meaning they can opt in or out of freebies as they wish. As of this writing, there are about 88 locations on the books, so it's never a bad idea to call ahead to see whether the store honors the promotion.
Denny's
Younger patrons will always be served with a smile at Denny's. The kid's menu, which ranges from customizable Grand Slams to chicken and pasta, gathers the franchise's glorious standbys and shrinks them down to miniature, more manageable sizes. Receiving a kiddie portion sans payment is a rarity we take for granted, so cue our surprise when we discovered the diner empire's in on the initiative, too. As the chain's website stipulates, spending $6 garners a single child's breakfast taken off your hands. For reference, that's about the value of a hot coffee and French toast piece, making the price of entry quite affordable.
If beggars can be choosers for a minute, there are a couple downsides to be aware of. To-go orders are exempt from the policy, and franchises (at least the ones still standing after corporate shuttered the low-performers last fall) aren't forced to offer the perk. The time-frame might also differ. On the bright side, there's at least a two-order maximum so that multi-kid homes can garner a good discount.
Should you be bitten by the discount bug, there's plenty more savings opportunities under Denny's Reward Program. To enroll, visit the restaurant's website to create an account in your name. From there, you can track your orders and earn special delights in exchange for frequent visits.
Miller's Ale House
For young families, Tuesday is a great day to give your local Miller's Ale House a spin. The gastropub, where visitors in 10 states can imbibe on brewskis (with football on the flat screens, obviously) proffers a pretty good promotion for the youth. The discount in question? A complimentary entree for children (12 and under) upon spending $10 out of pocket. Beer and cocktails don't count towards the price minimum, but the plethora of options at your disposal will make racking up the demanded sum a breeze. Let's not forget about the kiddie fare little hands will be eager to gobble up. Chicken Zingers, breaded baby shrimps, and a plain cheese quesadilla are a couple of the specialties on board, per the online menu.
As other restaurant chains demonstrate, promotions of this kind tend to favor guests gathering on-site. However, the sports bar does a solid for time-strapped parents, and that's by extending the perk to purchases made outside the restaurant. A social media post from 2021 alerted consumers that they could skip the dinner reservation, and instead, place an online order (web or app) to get their eats delivered. It's flexible, it's convenient, and best of all, it's free.
Moe's
Moe's Southwest Grill is a mainstream Mexican joint, noted for its rapid-fire assembly line in a relaxed space. Although the efficient counter-serve spot has been in business since the millennium, 2021 marked passage of a bonus perk for younger clientele: on Sundays, kids are served for free. Akin to most meal deals here, children (12 and under, by the way) will receive the works, with a pick of entree, a beverage, and dessert composing the trifecta. Moe's even throws in tortilla chips and dip, because what's a Mexican spread without free chips and salsa?
Assuming you're also eating at the restaurant, it's no shock that you'll need to buy a plate; that's the way these things work. Still, it's worth it for the excitement children will feel at the sight of a delicious taco, burrito, or quesadilla they can create. They get to build their own, too, with an array of proteins and toppings available at no cost. There's no limit to the combinations a little one can cook up. Not to mention the add-ons that tie the experience together. There's milk or a juice box for beverages, and cookies and brownies to claim for the treat.
Luby's
Many folks won't know about Luby's, and that's simply due to the fact that the restaurant is exclusive to a single state — Texas. It's been around since the Second World War ended, and allows guests to build a personalized feast on cafeteria-style serving trays. It's also one of the few chain restaurants dishing up kid-friendly deals – not once, but twice, in an average week. Children's meals normally go for $5.99 — a slammin' bargain in and of itself — but hop in on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and the whole shebang rings up for free.
Contrary to the spots our research dug up, Luby's offer pertains to children on the younger end (ages 10 and below). Otherwise it's on par with other establishments, judging by the website's "wink-wink" reveal at the bottom (that being, paying for a full-priced meal to go with it is obligatory, not optional). Regardless, it's an excellent tactic to attract budget-minded families, not to mention empowers tots to take control over their dining journey.
Plates feature a beverage, bread, and a Jell-O treat, whereas the main course and accompaniments (two per order) compose multiple selections that can be customized. Order chopped steak, chicken tenders, a chicken piece, or fried fish for the entree. Talk about a banquet! As for sides, you'll have to see what rotation your eatery's prepped that day.