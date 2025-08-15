When You Can't Find Burrata Cheese, This Creamy Swap Works In A Pinch

Out of all the delicious cheeses out there, burrata is truly a special one. Not only does it taste great, but it has a unique texture and is versatile. You can add burrata to arrabbiata sauce or other Italian recipes with ease, make delicious fried burrata for an appetizer, and more. You can even use burrata to make ice cream; the options are seemingly endless.

Burrata is great to cook with, which is why it's such a bummer when you go to get some and find that there isn't any left. Fortunately, you can easily substitute burrata with another cheese known as stracciatella. This creamy cheese is actually the filling from burrata cheese, making it an ideal substitute if you can't find burrata cheese.

Stracciatella can work as a burrata substitute as a pasta or pizza topping or in any recipe that calls for raw burrata like Caprese salad or bruschetta. The only downside with stracciatella is that it can be slightly more difficult to find in stores than other cheeses. If you're fortunate enough to find a container of it, go ahead and snag it, but if not, there are still other substitutes for burrata that you can use.