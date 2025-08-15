When You Can't Find Burrata Cheese, This Creamy Swap Works In A Pinch
Out of all the delicious cheeses out there, burrata is truly a special one. Not only does it taste great, but it has a unique texture and is versatile. You can add burrata to arrabbiata sauce or other Italian recipes with ease, make delicious fried burrata for an appetizer, and more. You can even use burrata to make ice cream; the options are seemingly endless.
Burrata is great to cook with, which is why it's such a bummer when you go to get some and find that there isn't any left. Fortunately, you can easily substitute burrata with another cheese known as stracciatella. This creamy cheese is actually the filling from burrata cheese, making it an ideal substitute if you can't find burrata cheese.
Stracciatella can work as a burrata substitute as a pasta or pizza topping or in any recipe that calls for raw burrata like Caprese salad or bruschetta. The only downside with stracciatella is that it can be slightly more difficult to find in stores than other cheeses. If you're fortunate enough to find a container of it, go ahead and snag it, but if not, there are still other substitutes for burrata that you can use.
Other substitutes for burrata
If you cannot find a container of stracciatella at your local grocery store, there's a few other cheeses you can reach for. Feta cheese has a similar creamy feel to burrata, so it can be easily swapped in; the only major difference is that feta tends to have a strong flavor. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, as the salty taste of feta is what makes it so popular and it can be a great addition to pasta dishes.
If you want a substitute that more closely matches the flavor of burrata, then you'll want to use fresh mozzarella. Not only is the flavor a pretty close match but mozzarella is pretty widely available, so it shouldn't be a struggle to find. It's worth noting, however, that while the flavor will match, the texture of fresh mozzarella isn't quite as close as it doesn't have that creamy filling inside. To make fresh mozzarella creamier, try combining the mozzarella with cream cheese or brie.
Another good substitute is cream cheese, which has a texture that resembles that of burrata. Mascarpone cheese can also work thanks to its rich texture and subtle flavor. Last but not least, you can use queso fresco, which is not as rich but still has a nice flavor and creaminess that works well in many dishes.