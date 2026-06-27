17 Best Meals To Make When It's Too Hot To Cook

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The summer heat can make cooking a chore in any home, but if you're one of the roughly 39 million people in the United States going without air conditioning — willingly or otherwise — adding even one degree to the already-sweltering kitchen can be downright nightmarish. Still, we all have to eat, even when already roasting alive, and cold cereal can only be satisfying for so long.

But you don't have to settle for a frozen dinner from the microwave or spend your evening hovering over the hot coals of a grill. These 17 recipes prove that there are plenty of ways to have a hearty meal without turning your kitchen into a convection oven. Some use precooked or no-cook ingredients, while others can be tweaked by using small appliances like a slow cooker, rice cooker, air fryer, or electric skillet to keep the ambient temperature down. And if you absolutely must turn on the stove or the oven, some forethought can help you avoid it when the heat is most oppressive.