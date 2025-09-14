How To Toast Walnuts To Perfection In The Air Fryer

Air fryers weren't built with walnuts in mind, but it turns out that they're pretty effective at toasting them. Sure, stovetop pans work, but you have to hover over the burner to keep an eye on them, which prevents you from focusing on other elements as you cook. This isn't always an ideal setup if you're juggling many things at once. However, the air fryer is a surefire way to toast walnuts like a professional in a modest home kitchen — simply pop a single layer of them in the basket with parchment paper.

The parchment paper acts as a basket, making it easy to retrieve the walnuts later. Make sure the walnuts aren't too crowded, otherwise, some nuts will be overdone while others will stay pale and chewy. A dash of salt before toasting will bring out the nutty flavor better than leaving them plain. Some cooks like to sprinkle on things like cinnamon and maple syrup or chilli and smoked paprika, depending on what they plan to do with the finished product. For the best air-frying results, toast your walnuts at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook them for around three to four minutes, and give the basket a shake at the halfway point.