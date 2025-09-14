How To Toast Walnuts To Perfection In The Air Fryer
Air fryers weren't built with walnuts in mind, but it turns out that they're pretty effective at toasting them. Sure, stovetop pans work, but you have to hover over the burner to keep an eye on them, which prevents you from focusing on other elements as you cook. This isn't always an ideal setup if you're juggling many things at once. However, the air fryer is a surefire way to toast walnuts like a professional in a modest home kitchen — simply pop a single layer of them in the basket with parchment paper.
The parchment paper acts as a basket, making it easy to retrieve the walnuts later. Make sure the walnuts aren't too crowded, otherwise, some nuts will be overdone while others will stay pale and chewy. A dash of salt before toasting will bring out the nutty flavor better than leaving them plain. Some cooks like to sprinkle on things like cinnamon and maple syrup or chilli and smoked paprika, depending on what they plan to do with the finished product. For the best air-frying results, toast your walnuts at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook them for around three to four minutes, and give the basket a shake at the halfway point.
Backup walnut toasting methods that deliver
If you don't own an air fryer, there are still ways to get that slow-roasted taste in your walnuts. A regular skillet handles toasting walnuts just fine, but it requires more attention. The oven also works, and you can set it to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for six to seven minutes. In emergency situations when speed trumps everything else, you can perfectly roast nuts in the microwave. Just spread the walnuts on a microwave-safe plate and heat them in one-minute bursts, stirring in between each blast. It's definitely a more crude process, but it's still functional, especially when you're short on time for the fancier techniques.
Toasted walnuts are a great way to elevate ordinary dishes with minimal effort. They can turn plain yogurt or oatmeal into a breakfast that feels gourmet, or they can give roasted vegetables a much more interesting texture than they'd have alone. Leaning in a savory direction, pesto made with toasted walnuts instead of pine nuts tastes much deeper. Toasted nuts can give some necessary texture to cranberry sauce, and they can be used as a garnish for any homemade pies. With the right cooking method, you'll be sure to find a spot for them in your recipes.