At-Home California Rolls (Classic and Crunchy) Recipe

Sushi is one of those specialty foods almost always reserved for a restaurant dining experience. Although the ingredients that go into a sushi roll aren't complicated (depending on the roll, of course), many home chefs avoid the at-home sushi experience due to fear of handling raw fish or due to a lack of sushi-rolling finesse. Luckily, thanks to recipe developer Patterson Watkins' at-home California rolls recipe, it's never been easier to enjoy fresh, personalized sushi right in your own kitchen. Watkins describes these as "the perfect 'intro-to-sushi-making,' approachable rolls," and ones that come with a unique crunchy flair that you might not find at the average sushi restaurant.

At-home California rolls are especially ideal for those who don't want to handle raw fish since imitation crab or surimi is the go-to star of the show. As Watkins describes the rolls, "In this recipe we use the classic avocado and cucumber (creamy and crisp) with mild-tasting, sweet'n buttery crab stick/imitation crab meat and sweet and vinegar-tangy sticky rice: A lot of good tasting goodies all rolled up together." As for the crunchy part, that comes into play by way of a more unique ingredient: crushed Funyuns. "Funyuns are a fabulous flavor-enhancing ingredient — with that tangy-oniony crispness that pairs surprisingly well with the components of our California roll," Watkins describes. Plus, the Funyuns hold up well against moisture, meaning that your at-home classic and crunchy California roll will be, well, classic and crunchy from first bite all the way to the last.