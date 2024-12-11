How To Make A Perfect, Crunchy Panini Without A Panini Press

Paninis are one of the pillars of the sandwich community, as evidenced by the fact that they have an entire appliance named after them. And what an appliance it is: a panini press may not be essential technology, but there's no denying the satisfaction that comes from a perfectly squished sandwich. There's no magic behind how a panini press works. It's just weight and heat, so it's easy to replicate at home. If you don't have a panini press on hand but still want to try this paneer panini with tikka masala jam, all you need is something heavy.

The weight most people probably already have in their kitchen is a flat-bottomed, heavy pan. A cast iron skillet, like the one preferred by José Andrés, works particularly well due to its weight and even heat distribution. If you don't have any especially weighty cookware, you can place a pot or even a clean brick on top of the pan. For more convenience, you could instead pick up a grill press, like this cast iron one from Cuisinart. These tools are designed to press food evenly while cooking, and are made of heat-conducting material that leads to expertly pressed, toasty paninis.