Slow Cooker Easter Ham With Apricot and Kahlua Recipe

A freshly cooked ham makes for a glorious Easter brunch or dinner centerpiece. Not only is ham a crowd-pleaser, but also a protein that requires minimal attention from the cook, which makes entertaining a breeze. If you want to think beyond the basic brown sugar-glazed ham for your next holiday, our slow cooker Easter ham with apricot and Kahlua will take your entertaining to the next level. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her easy slow cooker approach to Easter dinner, glazing the ham with a sweet and savory combination of tangy apricot preserves, dark and rich coffee-scented Kahlua, dry mustard, coriander, and cloves. The mustard gives some balance to the sweetness of the glaze, while the coriander and cloves add a warm and earthy spice layer. Kinnaird adds some springtime pearl onions, baby carrots, and leeks for an all-in-one preparation that goes from cooker to platter.

What Kinnaird loves about this recipe is how juicy and flavorful the ham becomes. Using a fully-cooked and smoked ham means that the cooking in this recipe is about infusing flavor while safely reheating the pre-cooked product. Adding in the baby vegetables allows them to soak up the savory ham juices and glaze, while imparting aromatics into the ham.