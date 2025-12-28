One-Pot Vegetable Red Curry Recipe

Like most soups, stews, and curries, you can make several substitutions in this recipe to change things up. To start, you can swap out the carrots for sweet potato or butternut squash. If you opt to use either, cut them into ½-inch cubes and watch the cooking time, as these options might need to cook a little bit longer. You can add chopped zucchini or snap peas instead of, or in addition to, the bell peppers. Feel free to add chopped broccoli or cauliflower florets instead of mushrooms. If you want to swap out the kale, any hearty green will do, like Swiss chard, collard greens, or spinach.

Thai curry paste comes in a variety of colors, each with its own distinct flavor profile. Red curry paste tends to tread the middle ground; it's spicy, but not overly so. If you prefer to use another curry paste rather than red curry, yellow curry paste is a good option. It's a little milder and sweeter, and it gets its yellow color from turmeric and curry powder. Green curry paste will be spicier and more vibrant in flavor, so add a little and adjust to your taste. Instead of a paste, you can use 1 tablespoon of curry powder and add a little more garlic to make up for the loss in flavor. For the creaminess, other plant-based milks will work like unsweetened soy milk or flax milk. Or you can make a cashew cream by blending ½ cup of soaked raw cashews with ½ cup of water. For the sweetness, add a splash of maple syrup, agave, or date syrup instead of the coconut sugar. Or use brown sugar for the same effect.