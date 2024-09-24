DIY Viral Sprouts Sandwich Recipe

Every so often (no more than several times a week, we'd estimate), some sort of food starts blowing up on social media. Some viral trends like cucumber salad are fairly health-minded, while others, like the dirty soda variant called fluffy Coke and the energy drink/cheap wine combo dubbed Gatorwine, are just for fun. The Sprouts sandwich, which was named for the grocery chain where it originated rather than for an ingredient it doesn't contain, manages to be both nutritious and delicious, and so is our version of the recipe. As developer Milena Manolova explains her creation, "It's a simple sandwich that is filling and a great option for a quick lunch or a meal on the go."

The famous $5 Sprouts Farmers Market sandwich is made with just five ingredients, not counting the bread: turkey, provolone, lettuce, onion, and mustard. Manolova, however, makes a few tweaks to the basic formula. As she tells us, "I slightly changed the original by adding pickles for some tanginess and acidity, avocado for creaminess, and gouda cheese instead of provolone." Of course, you may feel free to further modify the sandwich. As Manolova says, "I like how versatile this sandwich is. You can easily swap the cheese, meat, or other toppings to your liking and preferences."