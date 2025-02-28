Why You Should Stop Roasting Chickpeas In The Oven

If you're a fan of roasted chickpeas, the oven may be your go-to appliance for preparing them. However, Chowhound spoke to Rachel Buck, the Senior Demo Chef at Ninja Test Kitchen, about the best way to make chickpeas with a delectable crunch, and it might be time to reconsider your approach.

While traditional oven roasting has long been the standard method for creating this healthy snack, some notable drawbacks make it less than ideal. Preparing roasted chickpeas in the oven takes a longer time, especially when you factor in the preheating period.

For roasted chickpeas in just minutes, and with a more satisfying crunch, Buck recommends using the multi-faceted air fryer instead. The appliance's concentrated heat circulation creates perfectly crispy chickpeas in half the time while using significantly less energy than a conventional oven.

To ensure optimum crisp and even cooking, rinse the chickpeas and pat them dry to remove excess moisture. Also, avoid basic mistakes like overcrowding the air fryer basket as proper air circulation is essential for achieving that desirable texture.

Switching to air frying your chickpeas isn't just about better results. It's about embracing a more efficient, reliable cooking method that delivers consistently crispy chickpeas each time.