Why You Should Stop Roasting Chickpeas In The Oven
If you're a fan of roasted chickpeas, the oven may be your go-to appliance for preparing them. However, Chowhound spoke to Rachel Buck, the Senior Demo Chef at Ninja Test Kitchen, about the best way to make chickpeas with a delectable crunch, and it might be time to reconsider your approach.
While traditional oven roasting has long been the standard method for creating this healthy snack, some notable drawbacks make it less than ideal. Preparing roasted chickpeas in the oven takes a longer time, especially when you factor in the preheating period.
For roasted chickpeas in just minutes, and with a more satisfying crunch, Buck recommends using the multi-faceted air fryer instead. The appliance's concentrated heat circulation creates perfectly crispy chickpeas in half the time while using significantly less energy than a conventional oven.
To ensure optimum crisp and even cooking, rinse the chickpeas and pat them dry to remove excess moisture. Also, avoid basic mistakes like overcrowding the air fryer basket as proper air circulation is essential for achieving that desirable texture.
Switching to air frying your chickpeas isn't just about better results. It's about embracing a more efficient, reliable cooking method that delivers consistently crispy chickpeas each time.
Elevate your meals with air fryer-roasted chickpeas
Now that you've bypassed the time and energy-intensive oven for your batch of roasted chickpeas, why not upgrade these satisfying snacks into flavorful additions to your meals and take your taste buds on a culinary journey? These protein-packed powerhouses can be transformed with creative seasonings to complement your dishes.
Seeking a Southwestern flare? Air fry your chickpeas with spices like smoked paprika and cumin, finish off with a splash of lime juice, and bulk up your burrito game with a satisfying crunch. For an Italian twist, coat them with dried herbs like oregano, basil, and garlic powder, finishing with nutritional yeast for a savory, cheesy flavor and a dose of vitamin B12, and use them as a topping for pasta dishes.
These mini morsels of plant-powered protein are also great for meal prep. Swap out the croutons in your salads and soups with seasoned, roasted chickpeas for a boost of nutrition, or incorporate them into your favorite grain bowl recipes. You can even blend them into homemade hummus for added texture and deeper flavor — you may not want to enjoy hummus any other way.
To satisfy your sweet tooth, cinnamon-spiced roasted chickpeas can be enjoyed as a breakfast topping to your overnight oats, chia seed puddings, and more. Tap into your gastronomic creativity and let the chickpea chronicles begin!