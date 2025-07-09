Why You Should Be Chowing Down On Spicy Food On An Exceptionally Hot Day

When the thermometer creeps past 90 degrees Fahrenheit, your body might be protesting the heat with cravings for ice cream, frozen cocktails, and cold ceviche. A chilled drink or dish might provide some superficial refreshment in the heat, but the best thing you can do to actually cool your body is to go for something hot and spicy. It may seem counterintuitive, but as hot foods come into contact with our body's thermoreceptors, our nervous system gets the message that it's time to chill. We begin to sweat, and as the perspiration evaporates, we cool down.

And while you'd be right to think that our skin can generally do a good job of detecting how hot it is outside, we actually have a particularly high concentration of temperature sensitive receptors on our lips and our tongues. And that means the spicy food you eat doesn't even have to actually be at a high temperature to cool you down. If your summer snack is high enough in capsaicin for your mouth to taste like it's on fire, it will fool your physiological cooling system into getting to work, too. So, when the sun's bearing down a tad too much, get cooking with the spiciest ingredients you can find in the supermarket.