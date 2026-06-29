14 Brilliant Ways To Use Cottage Cheese In Your Cooking

Whether you enjoy a healthy breakfast, a creamy add-in, or simply want to boost nutrition in your meals, cottage cheese is here for the win. The fun doesn't stop at breakfast, either. As it turns out, there are numerous ways to use cottage cheese in your cooking, and many of them will leave you craving more of the tasty ingredient. Plus, according to Healthline, 70% of cottage cheese's calories come from protein, so it's nutritionally dense enough to help you lose weight and gain muscle as well. Tell me more!

To help us cash in on cottage cheese's versatility, we rounded up a list of yummy, dare we say brilliant ways to incorporate it into your cooking. From freezing it to baking it to adding it to dough, it is far from being just a simple side dish. So, if you want to take advantage of all the nutritional powerhouse has to offer, in terms of both health and cooking, keep reading. After all, brushing up on cottage cheese's many tasty uses will serve you, your belly, and your body as a whole, and that's a win in any book.