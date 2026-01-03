High-Protein Tex Mex Soup Recipe

We all need protein in our diets, but if you're looking to increase your intake, you might find yourself less than thrilled with some of the options. Not all protein bars are delicious (here's how we ranked a dozen of them), while protein shakes, no matter how you upgrade them, can get a little monotonous. This high-protein soup, however, is something you'll actually look forward to eating. As developer Patterson Watkins describes it, "This is one hale and hearty soup. You're gonna need to break out the big soup spoons for this one! It is absolutely layered with flavor — savory elements of cumin, chili, garlic, and onion, smoky elements from the fire-roasted tomatoes and chorizo, and a through-line of richness from the broth and cottage cheese crema."

Watkins tells us that this soup is great for meal preppers, too, since the leftovers taste just as good (or perhaps even better). "Those flavors don't diminish when reheating this soup for leftovers — I eagerly enjoyed bowls day after day." Plus, did we mention all the protein? With chicken, sausage, black beans, bone broth, cottage cheese, and cheddar, Watkins says, "You'll hit your macro goals with this one, for sure." She went on to add, though: "Even if you're not looking to increase your protein intake, this soup is a great overall option for cold-weather days or when you're looking for cozy comfort food."