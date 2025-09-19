The 3-Ingredient Cottage Cheese Frosting Packed With Protein

Over the last handful of years, particularly in unconventional recipes, cottage cheese has seen a resurgence in popularity. That said, next to the gamut of delicious breakfast ideas featuring cottage cheese which includes favored meals like pancakes, parfaits, and egg scrambles, you may be looking for more ways to incorporate this protein-packed food into everyday eats. More specifically, if you're someone who has a constant sweet tooth and is always looking for more topping ideas for homemade desserts, look no further than cottage cheese frosting.

Not only is cottage cheese ultra creamy, but it has the added ability of giving sweet-tasting baked goods a hearty dose of protein. Sure enough, ½ cup of low-fat cottage cheese contains approximately 14 grams of protein. To avoid the usual sugar crash that happens when you consume most traditional desserts, incorporate protein-packed cottage cheese frosting to ease digestion.

Especially if you often wish your favorite three-ingredient cake frosting made with instant pudding mix, milk, and whipped topping had a nutritious edge, all you need to do is swap out these ingredients for cottage cheese, vanilla, and your preferred sweetener of choice. Use regular sugar, honey, or maple syrup. Or, to keep the sugar low, opt for a zero-sugar sweetener like stevia or monk fruit in either powder or extract form. To make this luscious topping, add your cottage cheese, vanilla extract, and sweetener to a high speed blender or food processor. In just a minute or less, you'll have a thick and delicious protein-rich frosting.