Make This Crunchy, Creamy Dessert With Leftover Cottage Cheese

We could all use a healthy snack now and again, and even better yet when that snack happens to taste delicious. And if that snack is also freezer-friendly, packed with protein, with a satisfyingly crunchy texture, then you may have just hit the snacking jackpot. This frozen PB+J frozen cottage cheese bark recipe, from developer Katie Rosenhouse, checks all of the snacking boxes. Cottage cheese bark might sound unusual if you've never tried making it before, but this viral treat is deceptively delicious, and made with just six simple ingredients.

While it's hard to pinpoint its exact origin, cottage cheese bark most likely evolved from the cottage cheese ice cream social media trend of recent years. These two treats have the same base: a blended cottage cheese mixture with fruits or other flavorings (meaning that your bark isn't going be full of curds). But instead of freezing and scooping the blended cottage cheese as you would with ice cream, bark is spread evenly, frozen, and broken into shards for a hand-held treat that's fuss-free to prepare. "The beauty of making a simple snack like frozen bark is that with a quick blend you can prepare a large quantity in minutes," Rosenhouse says. "Not only is this dessert-worthy snack quick to whip up, it's also versatile enough to work with any toppings or fruits you have on hand."