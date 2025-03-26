These 3-Ingredient Cottage Cheese Waffles Are Easy To Make And Full Of Protein
Cottage cheese is one of those versatile foods you can easily combine with extra ingredients to produce a wide range of tasty meals and snacks. Next to making dessert parfaits and loaded toast, you can even use cottage cheese to make a light Alfredo sauce. Yet, if you're looking for more delicious breakfast ideas featuring cottage cheese, high-protein waffles are not only filling but super easy to make. To prepare these simple yet tasty waffles, you only need three basic ingredients: oats, cottage cheese, and eggs.
Not only do each of these foods have specific nutritional benefits, but they all contain protein as well. One half-cup of low-fat cottage cheese alone contains 14 grams. Aside from being high in protein, cottage cheese waffles are also a breeze to prepare. To make the batter, just mix the ingredients in a high-speed blender until smooth.
If you're in the mood for waffles with a sweeter flavor, add in some vanilla extract and maple syrup. Better yet, make a chocolate variation by adding a small amount of cocoa powder to the mix. For savory waffles, feel free to incorporate a few dried herbs such as parsley and rosemary, minced green onion, and a bit of shredded cheese like cheddar or Asiago. Once you prepare the batter, cook your waffles in batches using your waffle iron. Luckily, if you want to add even more protein to this super convenient meal, you have a number of satisfying options.
How to add more protein to your next batch of cottage cheese waffles
The best part about making three-ingredient cottage cheese waffles is that you now have extra time and energy to incorporate tasty, high-protein toppings. Instead of adding butter to your waffles, combine Greek yogurt (or any good high-protein yogurt) with a spoonful of your favorite nut butter for a protein-rich addition. For the perfect finishing touch, add a bit of cinnamon and sliced bananas before serving.
For a more simplified yet impactful topping, serve waffles with sweetened Greek yogurt and mixed berries. For extra crunch, incorporate a sprinkle of toasted almonds or walnuts. You can even top waffles with flaxseeds or chia seeds. As a matter of fact, one of the quickest and easiest ways to use chia seeds is to make jam with them. All you need to do is combine berries or your choice of fruit over your stove with chia seeds, sweetener, and lemon juice until thickened. Spread this homemade jam onto your waffles for a tangy dose of added protein.
Alternatively, for a more savory protein-packed addition, serve waffles with scrambled eggs or use them to make a tasty breakfast sandwich with ingredients like egg, spinach, and turkey bacon. After you make cottage cheese waffles more than once, venture into making another bready morning staple: Sure enough, cottage cheese is the star of three-ingredient protein pancakes as well.