Cottage cheese is one of those versatile foods you can easily combine with extra ingredients to produce a wide range of tasty meals and snacks. Next to making dessert parfaits and loaded toast, you can even use cottage cheese to make a light Alfredo sauce. Yet, if you're looking for more delicious breakfast ideas featuring cottage cheese, high-protein waffles are not only filling but super easy to make. To prepare these simple yet tasty waffles, you only need three basic ingredients: oats, cottage cheese, and eggs.

Not only do each of these foods have specific nutritional benefits, but they all contain protein as well. One half-cup of low-fat cottage cheese alone contains 14 grams. Aside from being high in protein, cottage cheese waffles are also a breeze to prepare. To make the batter, just mix the ingredients in a high-speed blender until smooth.

If you're in the mood for waffles with a sweeter flavor, add in some vanilla extract and maple syrup. Better yet, make a chocolate variation by adding a small amount of cocoa powder to the mix. For savory waffles, feel free to incorporate a few dried herbs such as parsley and rosemary, minced green onion, and a bit of shredded cheese like cheddar or Asiago. Once you prepare the batter, cook your waffles in batches using your waffle iron. Luckily, if you want to add even more protein to this super convenient meal, you have a number of satisfying options.