A cottage cheese pizza crust is accessible to make and doesn't require Michelin-star skills to perfect. However, it's helpful to keep a few tips in mind to ensure a sturdy, evenly-textured, and overall well-made pizza crust.

Because cottage cheese is a high-moisture dairy product with a dense consistency, self-rising flour is essential for this pizza crust, as it contains leavening agents for a lighter, more structured pie foundation that rises like a yeast-infused dough. Alternatively, you can also transform all-purpose flour into self-rising flour by introducing a small amount of salt and baking powder. No matter what, make sure to drain excess moisture from the cottage cheese before combining it with your flour. Although you will eventually smooth it out, if you have an aversion to the curd-like texture of cottage cheese, you can blend it before combining it with flour.

A reliable ratio for making the crust is a cup of cottage cheese to 1½ or 1¾ cups of self-rising flour for a 12-inch pizza. Of course, you'll need to increase or reduce your measurements depending on your desired pizza size. Once you've kneaded your two-ingredient dough, adding any dried herbs or seasonings for extra flavor, roll out and pre-bake the dough for five minutes at around 450 degrees Fahrenheit before removing it to add your favorite sauce, cheese, and protein-heavy toppings and baking until done.

Meeting the recommended dietary allowance of protein can be a challenge, but it doesn't have to all be roasted chicken dinners and the same seared meats as last week. Think outside of the box and infuse your pizza crust with a deceptively hearty cottage cheese protein upgrade.