High-Protein English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich Recipe

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day (or so the adage goes), but it isn't necessarily easy to get a nutritional, satisfying meal in first thing in the morning. Breakfast does at least present the opportunity to get your day off to a well-fueled and tasty start, so long as you turn to the right foods and recipes to get the job done. Breakfast sandwiches offer a versatile way to pack in nutrients, and they can serve as a bridge between breakfast and lunch on the busiest of days, making them convenient and flexible too.

Our high-protein English muffin breakfast sandwich, from recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, is not only delicious, but it's packed with protein to keep you going all morning long. Whole-grain English muffins are filled with crisped prosciutto, melty provolone cheese, and a zesty egg bake packed with arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, and a hint of smoked paprika and garlic. Whole-milk cottage cheese and mozzarella are blended into the mix for extra protein enrichment and creamy texture. The result is a meal-preppable sandwich that tastes good and is good for you — so not only is breakfast the most important meal of the day, but after enjoying these sandwiches, it might just be your favorite meal as well.