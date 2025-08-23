Add Protein To Store-Bought Pancake Mix With One Creamy Ingredient (It's Not Ricotta)
Pre-made pancake mix is not only a yummy shelf-stable breakfast option, but very flexible. Though cottage cheese may not come to mind when thinking about your morning meals, it actually makes a phenomenal addition to store-bought pancake batter — and surprisingly there are many other ways to use cottage cheese in delicious breakfast dishes.
Regardless of how you use it, this ingredient is the way to go for a quick add-in that will boost your protein intake. Cottage cheese is having another moment, thanks to chefs on social media, and it's become re-popularized so much that producers are worried about not being able to keep up with demand. Landing on trendy morning toasts and mixed into scrambled eggs — it's suddenly everywhere. It makes sense though, as incorporating this ingredient is simple, quick, and it's another way to diversify your morning pancakes.
This previously unassuming ingredient is not only protein-rich, but adds a great deal of moistness to your pancakes as well. The flavor of cottage cheese is relatively neutral (with a little tangy kick), making it a palatable addition. For those who don't want to use a mix, try this simple buttermilk pancakes recipe. Just don't forget to add cottage cheese. This pancake variation is delicious when topped with sweet toppings like maple syrup, honey, whipped cream, and various fruits. The same goes for the reverse, if you were looking to create a more savory breakfast meal, this ingredient can seamlessly lean in either direction.
How to add cottage cheese to your pancakes
If you're not a fan of the cottage cheese texture and want to reduce chunkiness, try incorporating everything in the food processor, pancake mix and all. This will assist with blending out a smooth consistency, and will also help reduce the risk of your newly fluffy pancakes from sticking. To further mitigate this issue, use a nonstick pan and grease consistently between pancakes. Otherwise you may end up dealing with charred batter and melting cheese sticking to the pan.
When determining the amount of cottage cheese to add — it seems to vary based on recipe and personal preference. Some dishes call for double the amount of cottage cheese comparative to the amount of dry pre-mixed batter. While others note that you need to account for the moisture inherent in this type of cheese, and therefore should reduce the water you include in your mix. Others say to use a near 1:1 ratio.
Ultimately, it really depends on the consistency and richness you're going for. If you're stuck on what type of cottage cheese to use, different percentages of milkfat will give you a slightly varied result. If you go for full fat you're likely to be working with much more decadent pancakes compared to a low fat option. Though, if you aren't a fan of cottage cheese but still want to increase your pancakes' protein content, you could try turning cream cheese into decadent pancakes instead.