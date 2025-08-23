Add Protein To Store-Bought Pancake Mix With One Creamy Ingredient (It's Not Ricotta)

Pre-made pancake mix is not only a yummy shelf-stable breakfast option, but very flexible. Though cottage cheese may not come to mind when thinking about your morning meals, it actually makes a phenomenal addition to store-bought pancake batter — and surprisingly there are many other ways to use cottage cheese in delicious breakfast dishes.

Regardless of how you use it, this ingredient is the way to go for a quick add-in that will boost your protein intake. Cottage cheese is having another moment, thanks to chefs on social media, and it's become re-popularized so much that producers are worried about not being able to keep up with demand. Landing on trendy morning toasts and mixed into scrambled eggs — it's suddenly everywhere. It makes sense though, as incorporating this ingredient is simple, quick, and it's another way to diversify your morning pancakes.

This previously unassuming ingredient is not only protein-rich, but adds a great deal of moistness to your pancakes as well. The flavor of cottage cheese is relatively neutral (with a little tangy kick), making it a palatable addition. For those who don't want to use a mix, try this simple buttermilk pancakes recipe. Just don't forget to add cottage cheese. This pancake variation is delicious when topped with sweet toppings like maple syrup, honey, whipped cream, and various fruits. The same goes for the reverse, if you were looking to create a more savory breakfast meal, this ingredient can seamlessly lean in either direction.