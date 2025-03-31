Whip Up Some High-Protein Cottage Cheese Bagels With Only 3 Ingredients

Cottage cheese and bagels are often on the breakfast table, each with its own set of toppings. Cottage cheese gets fruit and granola, and bagels can be topped with anything from peanut butter to ricotta, hummus, and more. You could put cottage cheese on top of a bagel, but there's a more popular way to combine these two epic breakfast foods.

Bake your bagels and add cottage cheese to the batter for delicious homemade breakfast bites that are packed with protein and easy to eat. You can make cottage cheese bagels in about 30 minutes, including the time in the oven. Cottage cheese bagels are fluffy and moist, perfect for sandwiches and snacks. They really only require three ingredients to make, and each bagel has about 11 grams of protein, depending on the other ingredients you add to your batter.

Cottage cheese bagels work along the same lines as Greek yogurt bagels – you use yogurt, or in this case cottage cheese, as the source of moisture and fat in the recipe. Plus, the extra protein in cottage cheese helps keep you full longer and contributes to healthy brain function. Word's getting out about cottage cheese, too. The lumpy dairy product got a rebrand as a high-protein diet hack in 2023 and it is still a trendy way to eat more protein and manage weight.