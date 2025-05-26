Stop Ignoring This Ingredient For Creamy Protein Mashed Potatoes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all have our favorite mashed potato recipes. Some go cheesy, some go fluffy, or buttery, even spicy. For the best texture, you should probably be mashing your potatoes by hand. You can add bacon to mashed potatoes for extra salty, umami flavor or try sour cream for a nice tart finish. But what is the ingredient you may already have in the fridge that will give you super creamy mashed potatoes and an extra kick of protein? Try making your next batch of mashed potatoes with cottage cheese.

Cottage cheese is much more versatile than you may have imagined. It's a great high protein ingredient for your overnight oats. You can use it to make a simple, cheesy Alfredo sauce. You can even make it at home without the need for rennet. But cottage cheese truly shines in one dish that you may not have thought of — mashed potatoes. And once you consider it, it completely makes sense: creamy and cheesy with a mild flavor profile that blends well with potatoes. You just need to whip the cottage cheese so it can be properly mixed into the potatoes. And from there, you can add whatever ingredients you want to get to the perfect creamy and fluffy mashed potatoes.