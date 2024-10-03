14 Underrated Cheeses You Should Mix Into Your Classic Mac And Cheese

Macaroni and cheese may be the ultimate comfort food, but mixing in extra or different cheeses can take this universally loved favorite to the next level. The dish may have started to highlight parmesan cheese and evolved with classic cheddar as a main ingredient, but there are numerous unexpected cheeses to try as well.

Great macaroni and cheese is rich and gooey, with cheese that melts around every delicious noodley bite. For this reason, it's not surprising that many of our top recommendations include options like swiss, mozzarella, and cream cheese. Others bring a boost of flavor, such as spicy pepper jack and stinky blue cheese. No matter what type you choose, consider if you want that taste to take center stage or prefer it to meld with other rich cheeses as well. You can use them on their own or in combination with each other to create the ultimate mac and cheese. Mac and cheese is also the perfect way to try out new add-ins and flavor combinations, so don't hesitate to be adventurous with this classic dish.