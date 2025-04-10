Add Cottage Cheese To Your Quiche For Light And Fluffy Results

After several decades of living in the shadows labeled as an unappetizing diet food, cottage cheese is finally making a comeback. Foodies and home cooks alike are beginning to realize that this humble farmer's cheese is not only delicious — salty and savory with just a hint of earthy funk — it's also incredibly versatile. Even if you can't get over the funk, there are plenty of ways to enjoy cottage cheese for breakfast that take it from boring to bougie in a matter of minutes.

One of the easiest (and tastiest) ways to do this is to replace the heavy cream in your morning quiche with cottage cheese. Not only does this reduce the amount of fat in the dish and make it more nutrient dense — cottage cheese is packed with protein, calcium, and potassium — it also produces beautifully light and fluffy results. Cottage cheese also pairs well with melting cheeses traditionally used in quiche — such as cheddar, Gruyère, Swiss, and mozzarella — by enhancing their savory saltiness with its earthy undertones.

Though quiches require a certain amount of moisture to develop their delicate texture, you'll want to drain your cottage cheese to prevent your dish from being watery or having a soggy crust. You'll also want to use a fairly high-quality brand of cottage cheese to achieve the best possible flavor, since lower-quality brands may lend your dish an unpleasant aftertaste. If all else fails, cottage cheese is pretty easy to make at home, giving you complete control over the quality.