Jackie Kennedy's 4-Ingredient Casserole Offers A Taste Of French Cuisine With An American Twist
When you're in the mood to prepare a nostalgic meal of the past, you have more than a few options to consider. For a vintage side dish that requires only a handful of ingredients, look no further than a classic favorite of former first lady, Jackie Kennedy: Casserole Marie Blanche. It was even one of the dishes served at the final birthday dinner celebration of her husband, former President John F. Kennedy, in 1963.
When you consider what qualifies as a casserole, in most cases, one-pot meals fit the bill. Luckily, you can recreate Jackie Kennedy's simple dish in no time. Simply cook egg noodles until al dente, then add in even amounts of sour cream, cottage cheese, and chopped chives. This basic recipe calls for cream-style cottage cheese, an archaic name for your standard cottage cheese made with at least 4% milk fat and containing added cream. This included cream hydrates your cooked noodles more efficiently. While Kennedy's recipe contains ample amounts of dairy, the light addition of fresh chives gives this casserole a certain elegance. Once you've mixed in the primary ingredients, add some butter, salt, and white pepper, and bake your casserole until the surface turns golden brown.
Creative ways to enhance Jackie Kennedy's Casserole Marie Blanche
Aside from using the four basic ingredients, feel free to give this dish more flavor by incorporating a variety of extras. Instead of adding plain cottage cheese, use cottage cheese to make an easy "Alfredo" sauce. Simply include a small amount of heavy cream and grated parmesan cheese. You can also add in other cheeses for a richer, heartier bake, including hard cheeses such as Gruyère for a nuttier flavor or crumbled varieties such as feta for a saltier taste.
To enhance the flavor of this dish even more, use additional herbs and spices such as fresh parsley, basil, or oregano. Alternatively, use a few of your favorite dried spices such as thyme, rosemary, or smoked paprika. Lastly, if you want this side dish to replace your Spanish romesco-y tuna casserole recipe, add some protein and vegetables: Instead of tuna, use cooked chicken or cubed ham, and for a tasty, veggie-inspired addition, include chopped cherry tomatoes, steamed broccoli, or spinach.
Once you've tried Jackie Kennedy's simple casserole, feel free to try more of her staple recipes such as poached salmon as your main meal or slow cooker baked potatoes for another reliable side. Just make sure to leave room for her strawberries Romanoff, which includes ingredients such as fresh strawberries, brandy, brown sugar, and more sour cream.