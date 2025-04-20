Jackie Kennedy's 4-Ingredient Casserole Offers A Taste Of French Cuisine With An American Twist

When you're in the mood to prepare a nostalgic meal of the past, you have more than a few options to consider. For a vintage side dish that requires only a handful of ingredients, look no further than a classic favorite of former first lady, Jackie Kennedy: Casserole Marie Blanche. It was even one of the dishes served at the final birthday dinner celebration of her husband, former President John F. Kennedy, in 1963.

When you consider what qualifies as a casserole, in most cases, one-pot meals fit the bill. Luckily, you can recreate Jackie Kennedy's simple dish in no time. Simply cook egg noodles until al dente, then add in even amounts of sour cream, cottage cheese, and chopped chives. This basic recipe calls for cream-style cottage cheese, an archaic name for your standard cottage cheese made with at least 4% milk fat and containing added cream. This included cream hydrates your cooked noodles more efficiently. While Kennedy's recipe contains ample amounts of dairy, the light addition of fresh chives gives this casserole a certain elegance. Once you've mixed in the primary ingredients, add some butter, salt, and white pepper, and bake your casserole until the surface turns golden brown.