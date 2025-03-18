Make Crunchy Keto-Friendly Cottage Cheese Chips With Just One Ingredient
Cottage cheese chips are a viral snack that are not only easy to make, but also keto-friendly. Those following the ketogenic diet (often shortened to "keto diet") opt to consume less carbohydrates and more fat, usually making meals consisting of fatty foods like meat, butter, and — you guessed it — cheese! Anyone following the keto diet will rejoice after finding this popular dish, as it has only one single ingredient: cottage cheese.
The chips are made by placing a small amount of cottage cheese onto a baking sheet and then flattening them out as you would for raw cookie dough. Optional toppings can be added prior to putting the cottage cheese in the oven, but the pancake-shaped dollops will produce deliciously crispy chips after being pulled from the oven. The brand of cottage cheese you use is also integral to the taste of the end result, so make sure you're putting down the Publix cottage cheese and pick up Good Culture or Daisy instead, which are our personal favorites.
Optional toppings for cottage cheese chips
While oven-baked cottage cheese chips are delicious on their own, there are plenty of keto-friendly additions that can make them even better. These chips are generally topped with everything bagel seasoning, which have proven themselves to be a savory and harmonious addition to bagels — and cottage cheese — everywhere. Other seasonings, like garlic, onion, or chili powder, will also give the otherwise mild taste of the cottage cheese a bit of a kick.
Even more cheese could also be a delicious addition! A few shakes of another type of cheese that typically tops other meals, like Kraft Grated Parmesan, adds another delicious and savory taste to cottage cheese chips that still fall under the keto diet. Certain herbs also pair nicely with cottage cheese, like parsley and chives. Despite the fact that the keto diet may seem a bit confining when it comes to recipe creativity, there are also many keto-safe dips that the chips would complement, like dill dip or a ricotta spread. These cottage cheese chips make for the perfect canvas for even more yummy flavors, but are also great enough to be eaten alone.