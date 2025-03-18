Make Crunchy Keto-Friendly Cottage Cheese Chips With Just One Ingredient

Cottage cheese chips are a viral snack that are not only easy to make, but also keto-friendly. Those following the ketogenic diet (often shortened to "keto diet") opt to consume less carbohydrates and more fat, usually making meals consisting of fatty foods like meat, butter, and — you guessed it — cheese! Anyone following the keto diet will rejoice after finding this popular dish, as it has only one single ingredient: cottage cheese.

The chips are made by placing a small amount of cottage cheese onto a baking sheet and then flattening them out as you would for raw cookie dough. Optional toppings can be added prior to putting the cottage cheese in the oven, but the pancake-shaped dollops will produce deliciously crispy chips after being pulled from the oven. The brand of cottage cheese you use is also integral to the taste of the end result, so make sure you're putting down the Publix cottage cheese and pick up Good Culture or Daisy instead, which are our personal favorites.