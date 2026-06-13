Classic Sugar-Coated Beignets Recipe

If you have ever had the delicious and entertaining pleasure of visiting Café du Monde in New Orleans' French Quarter, then you understand the art of the beignet. Crispy on the outside, soft and pillowy on the inside, not too sweet (until doused with a healthy amount of powdery confectioner's sugar), and served hot with a side of chicory coffee. Beignets are a New Orleans treasure, but likely have their roots as far back as Roman times. Beignets became a fixture of France in the 1600s, finally reaching Louisiana settlements via colonists in the 1700s. Beignet purists (like Café du Monde) still utilize a traditional and time-honored recipe. I have taken the liberty of making my own edits to classic sugar-coated beignets, using raw cane sugar for extra flavor and bread flour to boost the airy structure of the dough.

Beignets may seem intimidating to take on at home, but if you have a little bit of time and patience, the reward of having your own freshly fried beignets is more than worth it. The beignet dough is very forgiving and easy to work with, and once you master the fry, you will be hooked. Just be sure to have some chicory-laden coffee brewing to accompany your freshly fried treats.