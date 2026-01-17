How Beignets Became A New Orleans Delicacy
Pillowy, perfectly greasy, with just the right amount of crisp — there's nothing quite like a freshly fried beignet when you're visiting New Orleans. These square-shaped, no-hole, donut-like delights are known today as a go-to dessert in the Big Easy, and they have a rich history. The beignet may have gotten its start all the way back in ancient Roman times, though some claim that the earliest form of these fritters originated in the Middle East. While it's tough to pin down exactly where the dessert originated, beignets became popular in France as far back as the 1600s, and French colonists in Canada developed the recipe we know and love today.
When France acquired the Louisiana Territory in the late 17th century, French settlers from Canada began immigrating to the area – sometimes reluctantly due to political conflicts — bringing with them their culinary traditions, including beignets. Just like the story of how beignets made their way to North America, the tale of how the dessert became a staple of classic Big Easy cuisine still has some room for debate.
How New Orleans made beignets its own
While it's generally accepted that beignets were introduced to Louisiana as French settlers arrived in the 1700s, it's tough to pinpoint exactly who deserves credit for the pastry's regional introduction. Some believe that the recipe was brought to the area by Ursuline nuns (it's rumored that Café du Monde still uses their butter-loaded recipe). After the beignet was introduced to the area, it quickly became a beloved part of the region's cuisine, cementing its place in New Orleans culinary culture alongside Caribbean, African, and Spanish dishes.
Like many deep-rooted staples, beignet recipes have evolved over time. While they're traditionally served with a generous dusting of powdered sugar, you can also find savory beignets in New Orleans, making the pillowy pastry a great fit for any meal. Seafood beignets have become popular, and some restaurants feature versions packed with cream cheese or loaded with blue crab.
Enjoying beignets in New Orleans and at home
Whether you're exploring the greater New Orleans area or you're browsing Bourbon Street, you'll find that you have tons of options for picking up one of the city's most iconic treats. The sweet fritters are a staple during Mardi Gras, but you'll be able to find them in New Orleans — and the rest of Louisiana — year-round. Café du Monde, a classic option, has been serving beignets since 1862. While you're there enjoying your beignets (they're served in orders of three, so show up hungry), you can also try chicory coffee, another New Orleans staple.
If you can't make it to the French Quarter, you can also try making these fried dough pockets at home. For a quicker option, get your beignet recipe started with a bag of store-bought frozen dinner rolls instead of homemade dough to seriously cut down on prep time. Another way to speed up the process is by using pre-made beignet mix. You can order a box from Café du Monde and have it shipped to your kitchen to add a touch of authenticity to your at-home recipe.