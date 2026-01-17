How Beignets Became A New Orleans Delicacy

Pillowy, perfectly greasy, with just the right amount of crisp — there's nothing quite like a freshly fried beignet when you're visiting New Orleans. These square-shaped, no-hole, donut-like delights are known today as a go-to dessert in the Big Easy, and they have a rich history. The beignet may have gotten its start all the way back in ancient Roman times, though some claim that the earliest form of these fritters originated in the Middle East. While it's tough to pin down exactly where the dessert originated, beignets became popular in France as far back as the 1600s, and French colonists in Canada developed the recipe we know and love today.

When France acquired the Louisiana Territory in the late 17th century, French settlers from Canada began immigrating to the area – sometimes reluctantly due to political conflicts — bringing with them their culinary traditions, including beignets. Just like the story of how beignets made their way to North America, the tale of how the dessert became a staple of classic Big Easy cuisine still has some room for debate.