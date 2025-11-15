3-Ingredient Nutella Donuts Recipe

Have you ever wished you could make your own bakery-style donuts at home, but feared that the whole process would be too much hassle? This 3-ingredient Nutella donut recipe — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – uses only self-rising flour, eggs, and Nutella to create decadent donuts in no time. These donuts have a soft, cakey texture inside and a crispy exterior to contrast with a creamy Nutella glaze. All you need is a mixing bowl, a rolling pin, a donut cutter, and a Dutch oven or other deep, heavy pot for frying.

Self-rising flour is simply all-purpose flour that has baking powder and salt added to it. You can find it in bags or boxes with other varieties of flour on the baking aisle at your local grocer, or you can make your own at home. For every cup of all-purpose flour, add 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder and ¼ teaspoon fine salt. This mix is convenient to have on hand for making biscuits, pancakes, or quick breads.

This recipe works with so few ingredients because the self-rising flour gives the donuts lift, the Nutella provides the fat and sweetness needed to create a tender crumb and rich flavor, and the eggs bind everything together and give structure to the finished donuts. The dough is quick and easy to make, easy to roll out and cut, and it holds its shape during frying. Using Nutella as a ready-made glaze is literally the easy icing on the cake.