10 Types Of Sugars, Explained

If you, too, are humming along to the 1969 hit by The Archies, you wouldn't be the only one. Sugar plays an essential role in our lives, as it's used in a whole host of recipes — and not just the ones we think of as being traditionally sweet. It can add a depth of flavor to everything from marinara sauce and marinades to your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe.

Besides just adding flavor, sugar also plays a very important structural role in recipes; it's an essential addition to apple and other fruit pies because it helps thicken the watery filling, in turn preventing a soggy crust. Likewise, it adds structure to buttercream so that it can be easily piped onto your cupcakes or layer cake. But there are so many different types of sugar out there; how are you supposed to narrow down just one to use in your recipe? Is raw sugar "better" than white sugar? Does it make a difference whether you use light brown or dark brown, or confectioner's or powdered sugar, in a recipe? We have answers to all those sugar-related questions and more. Treat this as a handy guide to all things sugar, from how to best use each of the respective types to how to substitute one for another in a pinch.