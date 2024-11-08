How Chicory Became A Major Part Of New Orleans Coffee Culture

Coffee culture in New Orleans, Louisiana, can be likened to DNA's double helix. One side of the helix is held in up by coffee, the other by chicory. So intertwined is the blend of coffee and chicory in the city's coffee houses that it's rare to find one in your cup without the other. As Kayla Stavridis Head of Marketing at Barista HQ explains, "The mix of chicory and coffee has endured because it's more than just a necessity; it has become a symbol of NOLA's resilience and resourcefulness."

The resilience that Stavridis references is linked, in part, to when the Port of New Orleans was blockaded during the Civil War and coffee imports nearly came to a screeching halt. People living in NOLA rescued their coffee habit by mixing their java with chicory root. And in extreme cases, when hot coffee disappeared altogether, coffee drinkers replaced coffee with its taste twin, chicory. Today, centuries later, the citizenry of New Orleans hasn't given up this culinary mash-up. According to tour operator for Unique NOLA Tours and self-admitted history buff, Christopher Falvey, "New Orleans is very traditional. It is quite rare for trends to take hold. [...] we generally like our coffee the way we've had it for decades — if not centuries!"

And it took long centuries, indeed, as well as plenty of political, economic, and social changes for NOLA's coffee traditions to take hold. And that includes residents' preference for the special java-and-chicory blend that the city's known for.