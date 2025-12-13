We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The humble loaf cake is a culinary chameleon. They can be made in endless flavors, shapes, and sizes, ranging from basic pound cakes to fruit and spice cakes of all persuasions. Easy to make and transport, loaf cakes are the ultimate hostess gift, coffee companion, or picnic dessert. You can dress them up or down, glazed or not, but they will always provide a warm and wonderful feeling of comfort. This brown butter bourbon loaf cake recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, combines the nutty and rich flavor of brown butter with a touch of bourbon, fresh pears, and sweet pecans. Brown sugar enhances the hints of vanilla and caramel, and the cake is finished with a boozy bourbon and brown butter glaze.

If you haven't baked with bourbon before, note that much of the alcohol will evaporate in the baking process, leaving behind its characteristic smoky, vanilla-caramel essence. The bourbon is a bit more pronounced in the glaze since it is not cooked out, so feel free to adjust that amount to taste. This loaf actually improves a day or two after baking, as the flavors have time to meld and the texture becomes even more moist and delicate. Just keep the loaf tightly wrapped in plastic or foil and refrigerated to preserve the delicate pear inclusions.