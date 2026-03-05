Next Level Bananas Foster Recipe
If you haven't had the pleasure of traveling to New Orleans — the birthplace of Bananas Foster — don't worry. You can still bring a little French Quarter magic into your own kitchen with this twist on the classic Bananas Foster recipe. This iconic dessert was created at Brennan's Restaurant, and it's famous for its dramatic flair and rich, comforting flavor. Our version is just as decadent as the original, with a few extra special touches to take the flavor and texture over the top. The best part? It looks impressive, but the whole process is surprisingly simple to pull off.
The base of Bananas Foster is made by cooking ripe bananas in a buttery brown sugar sauce. For a showstopping effect, rum is added in and ignited for a party-worthy touch that also deepens the flavor of the bananas. Served with a scoop of ice cream, the dessert feels fancy, tastes incredible, and comes together in minutes on the stovetop. Don't let the fact that this recipe has been around for decades fool you — a good Bananas Foster will easily rival any modern creation you'll find on a dessert menu.
Gather the ingredients for next level bananas foster
The complexity and depth you'll find in our Bananas Foster make the short ingredient list and prep time even more impressive. To make the dessert, ripe or slightly underripe bananas are halved and cooked in a mixture of dark brown sugar, unsalted butter, kosher salt, ground cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla bean paste or extract. Using firm ripe or underripe bananas is preferred — too tender, and they'll fall apart as they cook. If your bananas are large, feel free to quarter them instead of halving, for an easier time flipping them in the pan and plating.
The real fun happens when rum is added. We opted for spiced rum to complement the overall flavor of the dish, but any rum you have on hand will work well. A hint of optional lemon zest brightens the flavors, and a swoop of chocolate-hazelnut spread and sprinkling of chopped toasted hazelnuts when plating adds texture and grounds the dessert. Of course, don't forget about the ice cream — Bananas Foster just wouldn't be the same without that cold, creamy touch. Opt for vanilla, dulce de leche, or any flavor you love.
Step 1: Toast the hazelnuts
In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, toast the hazelnuts until golden and fragrant.
Step 2: Transfer to a plate
Transfer the nuts to a plate, and wipe out the saucepan.
Step 3: Halve the bananas
Peel and slice the bananas in half lengthwise.
Step 4: Prepare the plates
Prepare two plates, each with a swipe of chocolate hazelnut spread.
Step 5: Heat the butter and sugar
In the same saucepan, heat butter, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla until the butter has melted, stirring.
Step 6: Cook until bubbling
Continue to cook over medium-low heat until bubbling and slightly thickened, about 1 minute.
Step 7: Add the bananas
Add the halved bananas, cut side down.
Step 8: Flip the bananas
Cook for 30 seconds undisturbed, then flip the bananas and cook an additional 30 seconds.
Step 9: Add the rum
Add rum to the pan, then tilt the pan toward the flame, or use a blowtorch to ignite it.
Step 10: Plate the dessert
Stir in the optional zest if using, then spoon the bananas onto the prepared plates.
Step 11: Add the ice cream and garnishes
Finish each plate with a scoop of ice cream, toasted hazelnuts, and a generous spoon of the caramelized sauce left in the saucepan.
Step 12: Serve the bananas foster
Serve immediately.
What pairs well with Bananas Foster?
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|788
|Total Fat
|39.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|20.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|72.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|92.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.0 g
|Total Sugars
|75.3 g
|Sodium
|359.0 mg
|Protein
|7.1 g
What are some tips for preparing Bananas Foster
While Bananas Foster is a dessert you can prepare in minutes, there is some technique involved. Starting with firm-ripe or slightly underripe bananas is a must. Too soft and mushy, and they'll quickly fall apart as they cook, making flipping and plating them more frustrating, and detracting from the overall texture and look of the dessert. You'll want to make sure your plates are ready to go before you start cooking the bananas. The dish should be served immediately, so letting the bananas sit in the pan while you rummage around for the right serving plates just won't do.
When cooking the butter and brown sugar mixture, make sure to stir occasionally to keep the sauce from heating unevenly or scorching. And don't worry if it looks a little separated — as soon as it begins to simmer and thicken, the sauce will start to bind together. Don't wait too long to flip the bananas once they are added to the pan. About 30 seconds on the first side and another 30 on the second is more than enough time to infuse them with the caramel flavor and soften them just a bit.
The most intimidating part? Flambeeing. Add your rum off the heat and from a small cup (not the bottle) to avoid flare-ups. Tip the pan toward the flame on your burner, use a blowtorch to ignite, or simply simmer the mixture for an extra minute or two to cook off the alcohol if flames make you nervous.
What are some ways to change up Bananas Foster?
While Bananas Foster is perfect in its simplicity, there are plenty of ways to change it up. For this recipe in particular, we elevated it by incorporating toasted hazelnuts and a chocolate-hazelnut spread for added depth and a touch of chocolate. To keep it more classic, you can omit the spread and nuts completely, or swap the hazelnuts for sliced almonds, toasted walnuts, or any other favorite nuts.
In terms of spices, cinnamon and nutmeg pair nicely with the bananas, but you can also use a hint of ground ginger, allspice, or chai spice for a unique twist. The spiced rum can also be substituted with dark or light rum, coconut rum, bourbon, Frangelico (for additional hazelnutty flavor), or banana liqueur in small amounts. When serving, pair the boozy bananas with vanilla, caramel swirl, praline, brown butter, mascarpone, or even chocolate ice cream, depending on your preferences. You can even offer up options so everyone can put their own customized plate together.