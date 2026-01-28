Chocolate Chip Scones Recipe
For those times when a sugary cookie just doesn't hit the spot, and you want a sweet treat that's a little more substantial, the crisp edges and buttery texture of a scone might be what's really calling your name. Scones are slightly sweet with a tender dough that holds together without crumbling apart. In our simple chocolate chip scone recipe, you get a little melted chocolate with each bite, and the tang of the lemon glaze, distributed lightly on top, adds a bit of sweet citrusy brightness. These chocolate chip scones taste like you picked them up from a high-end bakery. They make a great brunch item, afternoon snack, book club treat, or a special gift for the neighbors, and are so easy to make in your own kitchen.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love this recipe because there is no need to pull out the stand mixer or any fancy equipment. Just a mixing bowl and some simple ingredients are all you need to make these delicious scones. They are the perfect complement with a cup of coffee or tea when you want something a little special."
Gather the ingredients for chocolate chip scones
To make this recipe, check your baking supplies for all-purpose flour, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and vanilla extract. Hit up the dairy aisle for unsalted butter and buttermilk, or it's easy to make your own. Then round out the store visit with some chocolate chips and a lemon.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F
Step 2: Prep a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Combine the dry ingredients
In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
Step 4: Add the butter cubes
Add the butter cubes to the flour mixture and mix by criss-crossing 2 knives or by breaking down the butter cubes with your hands until crumbs have formed.
Step 5: Add the chocolate chips
Add the chocolate chips and stir lightly.
Step 6: Combine the buttermilk and vanilla
In a small bowl combine the buttermilk and vanilla.
Step 7: Add the buttermilk to the flour mixture
Pour the buttermilk mixture into the flour mixture and stir until just combined.
Step 8: Form the dough into a circle
Transfer the mixture to a floured surface and form the dough into an 8-inch circle about ¾-inch thick.
Step 9: Cut into 8 scones
Cut the disc in half, then half again, then half again, so you have 8 scones.
Step 10: Add chocolate chips and freeze
Place them on the prepared baking sheet, press in the remaining chocolate chips, and freeze for 10 minutes.
Step 11: Bake the scones
Remove the scones from the freezer and bake them for 12 minutes.
Step 12: Make the glaze
While they are baking make the glaze. Add the powdered sugar to a small bowl and whisk in the lemon juice and vanilla until the glaze is smooth and thick but pourable.
Step 13: Cool the scones
Cool the scones on a wire rack for at least 20 minutes
Step 14: Add the glaze and serve
Drizzle the glaze over cooled scones and let it set for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.
What pairs well with scones?
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|461
|Total Fat
|19.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|35.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|67.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.7 g
|Total Sugars
|41.1 g
|Sodium
|225.8 mg
|Protein
|5.5 g
What are some tips for making scones?
When making this recipe, there are a few tips that will ensure the scones come out perfectly. To start, it's very important to use cold butter. If the butter is too soft, it combines too tightly with the flour, and will make the scones dense instead of soft and flaky. When you are cutting the butter into the flour, try to work quickly so the butter stays cold.
When you add the liquids to the flour mixture, just stir until the mixture is combined. Overmixing will cause gluten to form, which will affect the texture of the scones. They'll also rise higher if not overmixed.
Freezing the formed scones may not seem like an important step, but freezing will chill up the butter and will keep the scones from losing their shape in the oven. We are cooking at high temperature for a short amount of time so that the dough holds its shape and develops crispy edges while the center remains tender, so don't let the high heat scare you.
What flavor variations can I add to the scones?
If you want to add some flavor to the scones, you have many options. For a little more lemon flavor, add about 1 teaspoon of lemon zest to the dough. Or, for a slightly different citrus twist, you could use orange zest in the dough and orange juice in the glaze. You can also add fruit to the scones. The best time to add fruit is after the butter is cut into the flour. Add 1 cup of blueberries, raspberries, or chopped strawberries. If you are using frozen fruit, do not thaw it and toss it with 1 tablespoon of flour before adding to dry out some of the moisture.
Toasted nuts make a great addition to the scones. Try toasted chopped pecans or walnuts. Spices are an easy way to flavor the scones. Use cinnamon, or a mixture of cinnamon, powdered ginger, cardamom, and cloves for chai-spiced scones. Pumpkin pie spice is perfect for fall, and espresso powder would provide a lovely mocha flavor. Instead of chocolate chips, you can substitute with peanut butter chips, caramel chips, or white chocolate chips.