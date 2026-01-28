Chocolate Chip Scones Recipe

For those times when a sugary cookie just doesn't hit the spot, and you want a sweet treat that's a little more substantial, the crisp edges and buttery texture of a scone might be what's really calling your name. Scones are slightly sweet with a tender dough that holds together without crumbling apart. In our simple chocolate chip scone recipe, you get a little melted chocolate with each bite, and the tang of the lemon glaze, distributed lightly on top, adds a bit of sweet citrusy brightness. These chocolate chip scones taste like you picked them up from a high-end bakery. They make a great brunch item, afternoon snack, book club treat, or a special gift for the neighbors, and are so easy to make in your own kitchen.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love this recipe because there is no need to pull out the stand mixer or any fancy equipment. Just a mixing bowl and some simple ingredients are all you need to make these delicious scones. They are the perfect complement with a cup of coffee or tea when you want something a little special."