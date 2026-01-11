5-Ingredient Key Lime Pie Recipe

Just five key ingredients are all you need to whip up this bright, citrusy pie. It starts with graham crackers as the base of the crust. The type is up to you — you can get creative with traditional, honey, cinnamon, or even chocolate graham crackers for a fun twist. Unsalted butter binds the crumbs together for a crisp, buttery shell that contrasts the creamy pie filling. For a shortcut option, you can opt for a store-bought graham cracker pie crust in the place of making your own.

One of the best parts of key lime pie is how simple the filling is to prepare. Sweetened condensed milk is whisked together with key lime juice, zest, eggs, and a pinch of salt for a smooth, tangy custard. If you can't find fresh key limes, you can swap for regular limes, or buy a bottle of key lime juice and use standard limes for zesting if desired. If you purchase a bottle of key lime juice and only use a small portion, freeze the rest to defrost any time the craving for this pie strikes and you'd like to make another.

For an optional finishing touch, top the pie with piped whipped cream — homemade or store-bought — or homemade meringue if you're feeling fancy.