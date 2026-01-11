5-Ingredient Key Lime Pie Recipe
Like many iconic foods, the origin story of key lime pie is subject to debate. Whether it originated in the Florida Keys or in New York in the early 20th century, one thing we can agree upon is that key lime pie is a zesty, silky classic that works well as a special treat for just about any occasion, from a casual summer gathering to a holiday meal. Our dreamy version relies on just five key ingredients, which makes it an easy dessert staple you can pull together with minimal effort. A traditional graham cracker crust keeps things simple, while the one-bowl filling comes together in minutes to form an irresistibly creamy and tangy custard, whether you're using fresh key limes or bottled key lime juice. Top the pie with a crown of whipped cream for a light, airy topping that perfectly balances the tart, citrusy filling.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse adds, "I love key lime pie leftovers almost more than when it's freshly baked. Frozen, it transforms into a custardy, gelato-like dessert that's incredibly refreshing and delicious." You can even make it ahead, freeze it, and thaw it in the fridge before guests arrive for a tasty dessert option at a moment's notice.
Gather the ingredients for 5-ingredient key lime pie
Just five key ingredients are all you need to whip up this bright, citrusy pie. It starts with graham crackers as the base of the crust. The type is up to you — you can get creative with traditional, honey, cinnamon, or even chocolate graham crackers for a fun twist. Unsalted butter binds the crumbs together for a crisp, buttery shell that contrasts the creamy pie filling. For a shortcut option, you can opt for a store-bought graham cracker pie crust in the place of making your own.
One of the best parts of key lime pie is how simple the filling is to prepare. Sweetened condensed milk is whisked together with key lime juice, zest, eggs, and a pinch of salt for a smooth, tangy custard. If you can't find fresh key limes, you can swap for regular limes, or buy a bottle of key lime juice and use standard limes for zesting if desired. If you purchase a bottle of key lime juice and only use a small portion, freeze the rest to defrost any time the craving for this pie strikes and you'd like to make another.
For an optional finishing touch, top the pie with piped whipped cream — homemade or store-bought — or homemade meringue if you're feeling fancy.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare the crust
In a food processor, blend the graham crackers and ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt to fine crumbs.
Step 3: Add the melted butter
Add the melted butter and process lightly to combine.
Step 4: Add the crust to a pie plate
Press the crumbs into and up the side of a 9-inch pie plate and use a small measuring cup to pack in the crumbs.
Step 5: Bake the crust
Bake on a lower rack for 10-12 minutes or until lightly golden along the edges. Set aside.
Step 6: Zest the limes
If using key limes, zest 4-5 for 2 teaspoons of zest.
Step 7: Squeeze the limes
Halve and squeeze the limes to achieve ⅔ cup of juice.
Step 8: Separate the eggs
Separate two eggs, reserving the whites for another use.
Step 9: Whisk the lime filling
In a medium bowl, whisk to combine the egg yolks, 1 whole egg, condensed milk, and remaining ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt.
Step 10: Whisk in the juice and zest
Whisk in the key lime juice and zest.
Step 11: Pour the filling into the crust
Pour the egg mixture into the prepared pie crust and bake it on a lower rack for 20-25 minutes or until the center is set or with a very slight jiggle.
Step 12: Cool and chill
Cool the pie on a wire rack, then chill at least 4 hours or overnight.
Step 13: Garnish and serve the key lime pie
Garnish with whipped cream, zest, and sliced limes if desired, and serve.
What pairs well with key lime pie?
5-Ingredient Key Lime Pie Recipe
Our dreamy 5-ingredient key lime pie comes together in minutes with an irresistibly silky, creamy, and zesty custard in a buttery graham cracker crust.
Ingredients
- 12 sheets graham crackers (about 2 cups of crumbs)
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 23 key limes (or ⅔ cup key lime juice)
- 3 large eggs
- 1 (14-ounce) can condensed milk
Optional Ingredients
- Whipped cream, for garnishing
- Key lime zest and sliced key limes, for garnishing
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- In a food processor, blend the graham crackers and ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt to fine crumbs.
- Add the melted butter and process lightly to combine.
- Press the crumbs into and up the side of a 9-inch pie plate and use a small measuring cup to pack in the crumbs.
- Bake on a lower rack for 10-12 minutes or until lightly golden along the edges. Set aside.
- If using key limes, zest 4-5 for 2 teaspoons of zest.
- Halve and squeeze the limes to achieve ⅔ cup of juice.
- Separate two eggs, reserving the whites for another use.
- In a medium bowl, whisk to combine the egg yolks, 1 whole egg, condensed milk, and remaining ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt.
- Whisk in the key lime juice and zest.
- Pour the egg mixture into the prepared pie crust and bake it on a lower rack for 20-25 minutes or until the center is set or with a very slight jiggle.
- Cool the pie on a wire rack, then chill at least 4 hours or overnight.
- Garnish with whipped cream, zest, and sliced limes if desired, and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|328
|Total Fat
|13.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|87.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|50.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.9 g
|Total Sugars
|28.4 g
|Sodium
|209.5 mg
|Protein
|7.3 g
What's the difference between standard limes and key limes?
If you've ever wondered about the difference between key limes and standard limes, there are a few easy ways to tell them apart. Key limes are smaller and rounder, with a thin skin and tart, aromatic lime flavor that isn't overly acidic. Their distinctive smell and floral notes are why many consider sourcing them essential for making authentic key lime pie.
Although key limes are associated with the Florida Keys (hence the name), they're actually native to tropical Southeast Asia. After a hurricane devastated commercial lime crops in Florida in 1926, key limes largely disappeared from U.S. production and are now primarily imported from Mexico or Central America. Though they might once have been something of a specialty item, they're now usually available at most grocery stores.
Standard (Persian) limes are a hybrid of key limes and lemons, with a larger size, thicker green skin, and more acidic flavor. So can you substitute one for the other? You shouldn't notice a major difference when using standard limes in key lime pie — but purists might.
How should I store key lime pie?
Key lime pie is a great make-ahead dessert, meaning that it's especially convenient for large gatherings or for thawing for last-minute entertaining. You can make it in advance and store it tightly wrapped in the refrigerator for up to three days, or you can keep it frozen for up to two months. If you're freezing it, wrap it with plastic wrap, then aluminum foil. Before you serve the pie, thaw it overnight in the refrigerator. Whether you're refrigerating or freezing the pie, wait to add the optional whipped cream until the day of serving for the freshest texture and flavor.
Leftover slices of key lime pie can be stored in the refrigerator, tightly wrapped or in an airtight container, for up to three days, or frozen for up to two months. Note that the whipped cream topping may not hold up well after multiple days in the refrigerator or after freezing and thawing. Remove it and add fresh whipped cream if desired before serving.