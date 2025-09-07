The Official State Donut Of Louisiana Isn't Technically A Donut

No matter where you're from, you probably believe your state is unique in some meaningful way — and it is! Every state in America has a little something special, a quirk or practice, that makes each state stand out from the rest of the country. Rhode Islanders love sipping on coffee milk, for example, while Illinoisans have a sweet spot for popcorn, their state snack. However, some states really stand out from the rest. Louisiana is one such place, home to several unique cultures from the French-by-way-of-Canada Cajuns to the French, West African, and Native American Creole culture. It stands to reason that Louisiana's state donut would be just as singular. In fact, Louisiana's state donut isn't a donut at all, but the quintessentially New Orleans-made beignet.

Both beignets and donuts are a type of fritter (beignet actually translates to fritter in French). However, they have their differences, primarily when it comes to how they're made. Beignets are distinctly pillowy while donuts tend to have more substantial texture, akin to a soft, yeasted roll or certain breads . Beignets are sweet as served traditionally, but this mostly comes from the heaping of powdered sugar under which they lay, like pillows dolloped with snow. Beignets are also soft and airy when they're fresh from the fryer and, unlike donuts, which tend to stay soft even after cooling, beignets tend to become slightly tough and chewy if left out for extended periods. They're also almost exclusively served hot.