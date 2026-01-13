The Best Beignets In New Orleans, According To A Local
Does your state have an official state donut? Mine does. Sort of. They're square, there's no hole, and here in Louisiana we call them beignets. That's ben-YAYS, and it's French for fritter. If someone tells you that beignets are just fried dough, stop them before they say it to a New Orleanian. They will receive a lecture, and it will be lengthy. There may even be footnotes.
Beignets are traditionally made from the scientifically formulated choux pastry, which ideally makes them airy and light. They should be served piping hot and usually come covered with a blizzard of powdered sugar. (Pro tip: Don't wear dark clothing if you don't want to wear some of this home.) Also, beignets are traditionally served in threes. According to the current owner of Café du Monde, his grandfather did it that way. And since Café du Monde has been New Orleans beignet central since 1862, that's the way it's done. If you ask me why, I'd say two is too few, and four is too many.
These delicious, sugar-dusted choux pillows are not "tourist food." New Orleanians eat beignets all the time, so they'd better be delicious. Every beignet on this list is top-notch, although they're all different. There are variations out there, but in order to compile best beignets in New Orleans, I stuck with the traditional and (re)visited each place on this list on your behalf. You're welcome.
A final pro tip: if you're holding a beignet in front of your open mouth, never ever inhale. Trust me, chers.
The Original Cafe du Monde Coffee Stand
For me, Café du Monde at the French Market serves the perfect beignet. The place gets packed, but it is one of those restaurants that are actually worth the crowds. It used to be open 24/7 — except for Christmas and in the case of a pending hurricane — but since the COVID-19 pandemic, the hours are 7:15 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday. There's a small (air-conditioned) room indoors, but most of the seating is outdoors under a pavilion, where customers can hear the street musicians and people-watch to their hearts' content.
Café du Monde serves beignets and beignets only, preferably with cafe au lait — hot, iced, or frozen. One order — costing $4.53 — includes three beignets, of course, and approximately half a ton of powdered sugar. Some will fall on the floor. A few fat pigeons will take care of it. Let them. You are visiting their space.
So why are these beignets the best? They take whatever shape they want in the hot cottonseed oil, which gives them more crunchy edges — my personal favorite. The dough isn't too sweet, but it's definitely not boring. They're always fresh. And no matter how many hundreds of people are seated around you, everyone's eating the same thing as they have been since 1862. It's tradition. It's also cash only.
(504) 587-0833
800 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA 70116
Morning Call Coffee Stand
The OG beignet spots are Morning Call and Café du Monde. Morning Call opened in New Orleans' French Market in 1870, just steps from its rival, but has since moved around. It is currently located in a big airy space near City Park, with picture windows, scattered tables, and a counter under the original coffee stand archway, lit with retro lightbulbs. The waitstaff wear paper caps, bow ties, and white coats, the way they have for generations.
This place knows beignets. They come out piping hot and fluffy, just the way they should be. These babies are slightly crisp on the outside, and the dough isn't overly sweet. According to Morning Call owners (and brothers) Bob and Mike Hennessey, it uses "a special sourdough formula that provides leavening and a unique flavor" (via Biz New Orleans). It works. Also, Morning Call beignets are served naked. No sugar on top. For a moment, I was confused — even a little disturbed, then I spied the shaker for the powdered sugar (which you can make at home). Guests can shake as little or as much of the stuff onto their beignets as they like. (Tapping the bottom while you shake helps.)
A serving of three beignets will cost you $3.50, and it's cash only. Morning Call is open seven days a week from "roughly" 7 a.m. to midnight. When it says "roughly," it's because, here in New Orleans, time moves differently.
https://morningcallcoffeestandnola.com/
(504) 459-2086
5101 Canal Boulevard Suite A, New Orleans, LA 70124
Loretta's Authentic Pralines
Just to get it out of the way: In New Orleans, it's pronounced PRAH-leens, never PRAY-leens. Loretta Harrison, founder of Loretta's Authentic Pralines, passed away in 2022, after 35 years in business. She was the first African American woman to own and successfully run a praline shop in New Orleans proper. There are currently two locations, and the business is still run by the Harrison family. Pralines are delicious, but let's talk beignets.
I visited the stall location within the French Market, where there's public table seating and plenty of people-watching to be done. Out of all the places I visited, Loretta's was the only one with a line. The wait was about 10 minutes and worth it. Loretta's offers a wide variety of stuffed beignets, but I, again, went traditional. I placed my order — $8.27 for three, and in less than a minute, I was holding my bag of piping hot beignets.
They are delectable, if a bit pricier than most. These beignets are small — almost dainty at about 2 inches square. The dough is airy, light, and full of flavor — crispy on the outside with plenty of air pockets. For me, these are right up there with Café du Monde and Morning Call, and it's another place with a cultural legacy. Loretta's is opened six days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Tuesday.
(504) 323-8350
1100 N. Peters St., Stall No. 9, New Orleans, LA 70116
The Vintage
Chicory is a major part of New Orleans coffee culture, and chicory coffee makes a great pairing with your beignets. They also pair well with wine, champagne, and other cocktails. Several of the spots on this list serve alcohol, but The Vintage, located uptown, is a cafe bar that prides itself on its beignets and booze.
The Vintage's offerings are intriguing in terms of their fillings. For the beignet-curious, you can order a flight of three flavors du jour. S'mores, matcha, and raspberry were on offer the day I visited. They looked good, but I had a mission.
When my order of three traditional beignets arrived, they were doused but not buried in powdered sugar. They were larger than the others on this list, and, as for fluffiness, I'd call it medium. These beignets were both crunchy and oddly chewy. I actually ate mine with a fork. They were darker than usual, on the (very) good side of burnt — but if you want your beignets light, these probably aren't for you. You can also order "beignet bites," which are actually donut holes, but still sound delicious. An order of three traditional beignets runs $4.25, but you can go rogue and buy a single for $1.75 or a single "fancy" (filled) beignet for $4.25.
https://www.thevintagenola.com/
(504) 324-7144
3121 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115
Stuph'D Beignets & Burgers
From the moment you enter Stuph'D Beignets and Burgers, this family business makes you feel welcome. A comfy booth awaits, and a whimsical mural featuring a gaggle of anthropomorphic beignets should make you smile. If that doesn't work, you really need those beignets.
Stuph'D offers a wide selection of beignets, both savory and sweet, but for this list, I again restricted myself to the traditional, which arrived buried under drifts of powdered sugar. For $6, you get an order of three. They came fresh out of the fryer, warm all the way through. And it should be noted that the three beignets were all slightly different in size, a sign that they're hand cut. While these beignets weren't crispy on the outside, the way I personally prefer, they were very tasty. The dough was sweet, flavorful, and authentic. When I was done, there was powdered sugar all over the black formica tabletop. In the words of our server: "That means you ate 'em right!"
My husband went for the berry beignets, and I tasted them for research purposes. Wow. These were delicious, too, although the stuffed beignet was more of a pocket, filled with a healthy serving of piping hot homemade berry compote: strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry. This beignet was crispy on the outside, being thinner. Just note that if you're visiting Stuph'D, be patient. Everything is made to order.
(504) 459-4571
3325 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116
Cafe Beignet
Café Beignet is the most touristy spot on this list. I've heard raves about its beignets, but I've avoided this spot in the past because its vibe is more a Disney-like version of New Orleans, which isn't my thing. I visited the Decatur Street location — one of five — because of its proximity to several other spots on this list.
The first thing I noticed, while standing in line to order, was the size of the pastries in the display case. We're talking about croissants the size of my hand (fingers spread) and scones that could be cornerstones. The display beignets were equally huge. There were a variety of fillings and toppings, but I was after the traditional selection — three for $4.99. When they arrived at my table, they were enormous. For context, they were the size of a slice of commercial white bread, and, truth be told, the whole experience had about as much character. This isn't to say they weren't good beignets. They were fine, though very doughy and a little tough. But with so many more interesting options just steps away, I'd personally suggest hitting the French Market for the authentic experience. Then again, if you just want to say you had beignets in New Orleans and cross it off your list, these'll do. It's hard to get a bad dish in this town, but you can do better. Ask a local.
(504) 581-6554
600 Decatur St., New Orleans, LA 70130