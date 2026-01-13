The Best Beignets In New Orleans, According To A Local

Does your state have an official state donut? Mine does. Sort of. They're square, there's no hole, and here in Louisiana we call them beignets. That's ben-YAYS, and it's French for fritter. If someone tells you that beignets are just fried dough, stop them before they say it to a New Orleanian. They will receive a lecture, and it will be lengthy. There may even be footnotes.

Beignets are traditionally made from the scientifically formulated choux pastry, which ideally makes them airy and light. They should be served piping hot and usually come covered with a blizzard of powdered sugar. (Pro tip: Don't wear dark clothing if you don't want to wear some of this home.) Also, beignets are traditionally served in threes. According to the current owner of Café du Monde, his grandfather did it that way. And since Café du Monde has been New Orleans beignet central since 1862, that's the way it's done. If you ask me why, I'd say two is too few, and four is too many.

These delicious, sugar-dusted choux pillows are not "tourist food." New Orleanians eat beignets all the time, so they'd better be delicious. Every beignet on this list is top-notch, although they're all different. There are variations out there, but in order to compile best beignets in New Orleans, I stuck with the traditional and (re)visited each place on this list on your behalf. You're welcome.

A final pro tip: if you're holding a beignet in front of your open mouth, never ever inhale. Trust me, chers.