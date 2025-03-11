The Science Of Choux Pastry And When To Use It

Pâte à choux is a posh name for what the rest of us mere mortals would simply call choux pastry (if you have no idea how to pronounce it, "shoe" will do the trick). There's no overwhelming list of ingredients to justify this classic French dough's fancy name; flour, water, butter, sugar, salt, and eggs are all it takes to make it. With some precision and technique, however, you can easily transform it into delicious, light-as-air profiteroles (Ina Garten's favorite French dessert) or some crispy, golden churros, instead of desperately looking for ways to buy Costco's discontinued food court churros.

What truly makes this type of dough unconventional compared to all the rest is that it starts on the stove. Whipping it up couldn't be any simpler: Bring together the ingredients in a pan, cook them over medium heat, and let the dough cool once the moisture evaporates. But you've seen profiteroles, and they look nothing like that initial gooey, dense mess. They're puffy, crispy, and light. So, how do they get that way?

Well, the secret lies in the baking process. The moment the choux gets exposed to heat, it becomes softer and more flexible as the butter melts. Soon enough, the moisture — now turned into steam — pushes against it. With nowhere to escape due to the flexible outer layer, the steam stays trapped inside.