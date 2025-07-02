This Plant Protein Coffee Smoothie Recipe Starts Your Morning Right

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to high-protein breakfasts that will keep you fueled throughout the morning, a mere piece of toast or an apple just aren't going to get the job done. A balanced breakfast with protein, fat, and fiber is not only nourishing, but it will keep you feeling full and satisfied as the morning wears on. If you're rushed in the morning and don't have time for both coffee and a smoothie, why not combine them into a tasty plant-based smoothie that even has a hidden serving of spinach? It plant protein coffee smoothie tastes like an iced latte that is sweet and nutty, with a smooth, creamy texture.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this plant protein-packed coffee smoothie recipe and says, "I love using natural ingredients in all of my recipes, and the star in this smoothie is silken tofu. It adds plant-based protein, without adding any taste, unlike protein powders which can be chalky. It also blends beautifully and makes it extra creamy." She adds, "This smoothie is great for busy people who want to get more protein without spending money on protein powders."