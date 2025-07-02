This Plant Protein Coffee Smoothie Recipe Starts Your Morning Right
When it comes to high-protein breakfasts that will keep you fueled throughout the morning, a mere piece of toast or an apple just aren't going to get the job done. A balanced breakfast with protein, fat, and fiber is not only nourishing, but it will keep you feeling full and satisfied as the morning wears on. If you're rushed in the morning and don't have time for both coffee and a smoothie, why not combine them into a tasty plant-based smoothie that even has a hidden serving of spinach? It plant protein coffee smoothie tastes like an iced latte that is sweet and nutty, with a smooth, creamy texture.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this plant protein-packed coffee smoothie recipe and says, "I love using natural ingredients in all of my recipes, and the star in this smoothie is silken tofu. It adds plant-based protein, without adding any taste, unlike protein powders which can be chalky. It also blends beautifully and makes it extra creamy." She adds, "This smoothie is great for busy people who want to get more protein without spending money on protein powders."
Gather the ingredients for this plant protein coffee smoothie
To make this recipe, start by picking up some silken tofu and soy milk. These are the high protein contributors in this smoothie. Then you'll need some cold brew coffee or if you prefer, you can make your own. Then hit up the produce aisle for dates, banana, and spinach. Lastly, you'll need some almond butter.
Step 1: Soak the dates
Place the dates in a small bowl and cover with hot water. Let them sit for 15 minutes.
Step 2: Remove the pits from the dates
Remove dates from the water, then remove the pits from the dates. Discard the pits.
Step 3: Drain the tofu
Open the tofu package over a colander and pour off any extra liquid.
Step 4: Add smoothie ingredients to blender
Add the softened dates, tofu, cold brew coffee, soy milk, banana, almond butter, and spinach to a blender.
Step 5: Blend
Blend until smooth.
Step 6: Serve the coffee smoothie
Pour the smoothie into a tall glass and serve.
Ingredients
- 2 dates
- ½ cup silken tofu
- ½ cup cold brew coffee
- ½ cup soy milk
- 1 banana
- 1 tablespoon almond butter
- ¾ cup spinach
Directions
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|491
|Total Fat
|15.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|78.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|10.5 g
|Total Sugars
|51.8 g
|Sodium
|83.0 mg
|Protein
|19.7 g
What are some ways to change up this coffee smoothie?
There are many ways to change up this smoothie based on your preferences, or what you might have on hand. For starters, you can swap the greens for another type. Kale or Swiss chard are good options, but be sure to de-stem the leaves before adding, as the stems will add a bitter flavor and might not fully blend up. Arugula is another choice and doesn't involve stems, so you can easily toss it in.
If you don't have almond butter on hand, you can use another type like peanut butter for a classic taste, sunflower seed butter for a nut free option, or cashew butter for added creaminess. If you want to get extra creative, you can make your own nut butter out of your favorite nut variety. We've used soy milk in this recipe, but any other plant-based milk will work. Just check the label to make sure that you're choosing one with protein, because they all vary.
Spices make a nice flavor enhancement. Try a dash of cinnamon to add a warming touch or a pinch of nutmeg, cardamom, or cloves. A splash of vanilla extract is also a delicious addition. To add sweetness, drop in some maple or agave syrup, or a teaspoon of monk fruit granules.
Can I add even more plant-based protein to this smoothie?
This smoothie is already a great source of plant-based protein because we are using soy milk and silken tofu, both of which are protein dense. But if you're looking to level up the protein even more, there are several easy add-ins. The easiest way is to add a scoop of your favorite vegan protein powder. Depending on the specific type of protein powder, this can add 10 to 20 grams of protein to the smoothie.
If you'd rather avoid protein powder, adding 3 tablespoons of hemp seeds will give you 10 grams of extra protein and not change the taste profile. Chia seeds and flax seeds are another way to add natural protein. If using flax seeds, make sure to grind them first so your body can absorb all of the omega-3 benefits as well. If you use chia seeds or flax seeds, it will thicken the smoothie up quite a bit. If you drink it right away, it may not be noticeable, but if it sits for more than 10 minutes, it will be extra thick.
You can always add more nut butter if you want to bulk up the protein. Or a lighter option would be to use a nut butter powder to add the protein boost and flavor profile.