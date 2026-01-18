Our Slow Cooker Hot Chocolate Is Rich And Silky
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sipping on velvety smooth hot chocolate is a classic cold weather treat that hits like nothing else on a chilly day. The convenient single-serve packets have their place in the world, but making hot chocolate in a slow cooker is perfect for gatherings or cozy weekends when you want friends and family to grab their own steamy hot mug of hot chocolate without fussing at the stove. In this ultimate slow cooker hot chocolate recipe, we use real chocolate bars, and by melting them slowly you get a rich and silky texture that takes this hot chocolate to the next level. Another star ingredient is Dutch cocoa powder, which has less acidity than regular cocoa powder and contributes to the smooth and creamy taste.
"When making this slow cooker hot chocolate for a party, I like to set up a garnishing station with marshmallows, chocolate chips, cinnamon sticks, crushed peppermint candies, marshmallow fluff, chopped nuts, and graham crackers," recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "It turns the hot chocolate into a fun activity and is so simple to do."
Gather the ingredients for the ultimate slow cooker hot chocolate
To make this recipe, start by picking up some milk chocolate bars and Dutch-processed cocoa powder. Then stop by the dairy section and grab whole milk and heavy cream. Check your pantry for granulated sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon sticks, and salt. Then add some mini marshmallows to your cart and optional whipped cream for serving.
Step 1: Grate some chocolate
Grate about ⅛ of the chocolate into shavings and set aside for topping
Step 2: Cut the remaining chocolate into chunks
Break or cut the chocolate bar into chunks.
Step 3: Add the first ingredients to the slow cooker
Add the milk, cream, and cocoa powder to the slow cooker. Whisk to combine.
Step 4: Add the remaining hot chocolate ingredients
Stir in the granulated sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon sticks, salt, and chocolate chunks.
Step 5: Cover and cook the hot chocolate
Cover and cook on low for 4 hours, whisking every hour to keep the chocolate from settling and ensure a smooth, creamy consistency.
Step 6: Ladle the hot chocolate into cups and serve
Ladle the hot chocolate into mugs and top with any combination of marshmallows, whipped cream, and the reserved chocolate shavings.
Pairs well with slow cooker hot chocolate
Ultimate Slow Cooker Hot Chocolate Recipe
This ultimate slow cooker hot chocolate features rich, melty milk chocolate, Dutch-process cocoa powder, milk, and heavy cream for optimal decadence.
Ingredients
- 8 ounces milk chocolate
- 6 cups whole milk
- 2 cups heavy cream
- ½ cup Dutch-processed cocoa powder
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup marshmallows
Optional Ingredients
- whipped cream, for serving
Directions
- Grate about ⅛ of the chocolate into shavings and set aside for topping
- Break or cut the chocolate bar into chunks.
- Add the milk, cream, and cocoa powder to the slow cooker. Whisk to combine.
- Stir in the granulated sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon sticks, salt, and chocolate chunks.
- Cover and cook on low for 4 hours, whisking every hour to keep the chocolate from settling and ensure a smooth, creamy consistency.
- Ladle the hot chocolate into mugs and top with any combination of marshmallows, whipped cream, and the reserved chocolate shavings.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|540
|Total Fat
|36.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|22.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.7 g
|Cholesterol
|92.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|46.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.9 g
|Total Sugars
|40.1 g
|Sodium
|157.3 mg
|Protein
|10.7 g
Can this hot chocolate be made using different cooking methods?
To start, if you like the slow cooker idea but want to speed things up, you can switch to the high setting. Since things will melt more quickly this way, it is important to whisk more frequently so the chocolate doesn't settle on the bottom or overheat on the edges. You'll want to cook the hot chocolate for about 1 ½ hours.
Making the hot chocolate on the stovetop is another option. Add the ingredients to a large pot and bring the heat to medium low. Avoid bringing the mixture to a boil and continually whisk to avoid burning. The whole process should only take about 15 minutes, and you'll see it steam lightly. If you want to keep the hot chocolate warm while unattended, you can add it to a slow cooker at this point, and select the warm setting.
You could also use a microwave to heat up hot chocolate, but this method is best-suited for smaller servings. You can mix half of the ingredients and place them in a microwave-safe bowl, cooking in 30- to 45-second bursts four to six times. Whisk well in between each round to ensure even chocolate melting.
What are some ingredient swaps when making the hot chocolate?
There are a few ingredient alternatives when making the slow cooker hot chocolate. We've used milk chocolate which adds quite a bit of sweetness. Using dark chocolate or semi sweet chocolate will provide a more intense chocolate flavor that leans more on the bittersweet end. For the Dutch cocoa powder, you can sub in cocoa powder for a mellower chocolate taste, or cacao powder which will be slightly bitter. If you use cacao powder, you may want to increase the sweetener.
For the milk, you have many options. Soy milk, almond milk, oat milk, or cashew milk are all good choices. For a thicker blend, try using canned coconut milk. To make the hot chocolate vegan, use a nut milk instead of whole milk, coconut milk in place of the cream, and use dairy-free chocolate.
There are other sweeteners that would work in place of granulated sugar. You can use coconut sugar, or date sugar, using the same amount as granulated sugar. For liquid sweeteners like maple syrup, agave nectar, or honey use about ⅓ cup for optimal sweetness and consistency.