Our Slow Cooker Hot Chocolate Is Rich And Silky

Sipping on velvety smooth hot chocolate is a classic cold weather treat that hits like nothing else on a chilly day. The convenient single-serve packets have their place in the world, but making hot chocolate in a slow cooker is perfect for gatherings or cozy weekends when you want friends and family to grab their own steamy hot mug of hot chocolate without fussing at the stove. In this ultimate slow cooker hot chocolate recipe, we use real chocolate bars, and by melting them slowly you get a rich and silky texture that takes this hot chocolate to the next level. Another star ingredient is Dutch cocoa powder, which has less acidity than regular cocoa powder and contributes to the smooth and creamy taste.

"When making this slow cooker hot chocolate for a party, I like to set up a garnishing station with marshmallows, chocolate chips, cinnamon sticks, crushed peppermint candies, marshmallow fluff, chopped nuts, and graham crackers," recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "It turns the hot chocolate into a fun activity and is so simple to do."