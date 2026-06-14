20 Dishes That Bring A Taste Of Italy To Your Kitchen

Italian cuisine is popular around the world, and the signature combo of fresh produce and Mediterranean herbs and flavors is incredibly satisfying in a variety of dishes. Italian food can also be a practical option when planning a weekly meal rotation, as many dishes rely on simple ingredients paired well, rather than hours of complicated prep.

While pizza and pasta are staple recipes, there are many other delicious options that Italian fare has to offer, from meatball soups to hearty butter bean bowls. Each region of Italy also has its own style, with rustic, comforting food often served in the north and succulent seafood dishes popular in coastal areas.

If you are looking to inject some Italian flair into your weeknight meals, this list of our favorite recipes should give you plenty of inspiration. From simple classics such as Bolognese to the intriguing "Marry Me" Chicken, let's take a look at some dishes that bring a taste of Italy to your kitchen.