Fool-Proof Homemade Pizza Dough Recipe

Homemade pizza doesn't always rival takeout, but thankfully, this fool-proof pizza dough recipe is a crowd-pleasing exception. With minimal stretching (no real kneading required), and a long, cold rest of at least 24 hours or up to four days (yes, really), this mostly hands-off method delivers big on flavor and texture with very little effort.

As a recipe developer and someone who has made this dough at home countless times, I can truly attest to its fool-proof nature. What I love about this method isn't just how easy the process is, but how flexible it becomes once the dough is resting in the fridge. The dough can chill for the bulk of the week — meaning I can pull it out for a quick weeknight dinner option whenever the need arises.

Once you've got this pizza dough down, the toppings are endless, from classic pepperoni or seasonal veggies, to anything else you're craving. Feel free to get creative, or double up the recipe so everyone can top a portion with what they love most. We'll even walk you through the steps to preparing, topping, and baking the dough, meaning that you can follow this recipe from start to finish for your next pizza night, no takeout necessary.