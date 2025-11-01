Our Spicy Rigatoni Pasta Recipe Puts Jarred Sauce To Shame

Pasta with red sauce is one of those dinners that never gets old — It's the ultimate comfort food and hits right every time. It's also easy to prepare, can be made using pantry ingredients, and appeals to even the most picky eaters. You can also take the recipe in an endless number of different directions with a few simple ingredient swaps — you can add herbs, spices, proteins, or even elements like olives, capers, and anchovies.

Our restaurant-worthy spicy rigatoni pasta features a few sophisticated ingredients to add a kick of heat. The secret ingredient is Calabrian chile paste, and this paired with simple ingredients like canned tomatoes and jarred tomato paste will produce a recipe that might keep you from ever buying a jar of premade sauce again. It's creamy and rich without being too heavy, and made with wholesome ingredients that you probably have on hand. The best part is that you can whip it up easily in your kitchen in under 30 minutes. Whether you are looking for an easy weeknight dinner, or planning a holiday menu, this dish delivers.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Growing up in an Italian family, rigatoni was on the weekly rotation, and there was always a homemade sauce involved. This spicy version has just the right amount of heat and can be dialed up or down based on your preferences."