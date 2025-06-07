Create The Perfect Picnic With This Grilled Italian Sandwich Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Picnics are the ultimate form of relaxed al fresco dining, and they can be as dressed up or down as you like, even with the food you bring. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us one of her favorites to pack or enjoy on the back deck: this grilled Italian picnic sandwich. Though it sounds simple, it can single-handedly elevate your entire picnic or meal. Italian focaccia is grilled until golden with layers of ricotta and mozzarella cheese, zesty chile flakes, cured mortadella, peppery arugula, and raw pistachios to give it a surprising crunch. A slather of homemade garlic oil gives it a crispy exterior reminiscent of your favorite garlic bread.

We know what you might be thinking. Grilled sandwiches are usually best eaten straight from the pan, but this recipe works when transported as well. The softness of the ricotta and fresh mozzarella makes them tasty even when slightly cooled. These sandwiches can be wrapped in parchment paper or foil to carry in your picnic pack to enjoy alongside marinated vegetables, tomato salad, fruits, and Italian wine!