Italian Wedding Soup With Mini Meatballs Recipe

By Katie Rosenhouse and Chowhound Staff
vegetable, meatball, and pasta soup in white bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Italian wedding soup may not be the kind of dish you're likely to be served at a wedding, Italian or otherwise, but this well-balanced soup complete with meat, vegetables, and pasta does make a hearty cold-weather meal. For lunch, serve it with rolls and butter, garlic bread, or breadsticks a la Olive Garden. (Olive Garden itself has been known to offer Italian wedding soup upon occasion, but it's not part of the regular soup lineup.) Italian wedding soup also makes an excellent starter course for an Italian-style entree such as aglio e olio, cacio e pepe, or chicken fettuccine alfredo.

Developer Katie Rosenhouse describes Italian wedding soup as a new favorite. What she likes best about this recipe is the baked meatballs. "Baking ensures juicy, consistent cooking," she tells us and notes that the meatballs can be prepared in advance of making the soup. They will last in the refrigerator for up to three days and can be frozen for longer storage. Whenever you're ready to prepare the soup, simply add the meatballs and heat them up in the broth. Ladle yourself a bowlful, sprinkle it with Parmesan, and enjoy!

Assemble the ingredients for Italian wedding soup with mini meatballs

vegetables, pasta, broth, ground meat, and seasonings Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

The soup itself is made of carrots, onion, celery, spinach, garlic, chicken broth, ditalini, olive oil, salt, and pepper. For the meatballs, you'll also need ground beef, sweet Italian sausage, Parmesan cheese, parsley, panko breadcrumbs, and egg.

Step 1: Peel and chop the vegetables

chopped carrots, celery, and onions on a white plate Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Prepare the vegetables: Peel and chop carrots, onion, and celery.

Step 2: Warm the oil

oil in a metal pot Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat until shimmering.

Step 3: Saute the vegetables

chopped carrots, celery, and onions in a metal pot Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Add carrots, onion, and celery and stir to coat. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until veggies are slightly softened.

Step 4: Add the garlic

chopped carrots, celery, and onions in a metal pot Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Stir in garlic and cook for an additional minute.

Step 5: Deglaze with the broth

vegetables and broth in a metal pot Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Stir in chicken broth, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pot.

Step 6: Simmer the soup

vegetables and broth in a metal pot Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer until the veggies are softened, about 20 minutes.

Step 7: Turn on the oven

oven temperature gauge Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Meanwhile, preheat oven to 425 F.

Step 8: Prepare a pan

metal baking pan Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 9: Mix the meatballs

ground meat in metal bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Prepare the meatballs: In a bowl, mix to combine ground beef, sausage, Parmesan, parsley, breadcrumbs, egg, garlic, salt, and pepper using gloved hands.

Step 10: Divide the meatball mixture

hand using metal scoop to portion out ground meat Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Use a 1-inch scoop to portion meatballs onto the prepared baking sheet, spacing apart.

Step 11: Shape the meatballs

hands rolling a meatball Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Roll each scoop into a smooth ball.

Step 12: Cook the meatballs

cooked meatballs in a pan Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until meatballs are browned and cooked through.

Step 13: Cook the pasta in the soup

wooden spoon with pasta and chopped vegetables hovering over a metal pot Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

When the soup is ready, add pasta and cook until just al dente, about 8 minutes.

Step 14: Add the spinach

spinach in a metal pot with broth and a wooden spoon Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Slowly stir in spinach and cook until wilted.

Step 15: Add the meatballs

wooden spoon with meatballs hovering over a metal pot Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Stir in hot meatballs.

Step 16: Eat the soup while it's warm

vegetable, meatball, and pasta soup in white bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Serve the soup, garnished with shaved Parmesan if desired.

Italian Wedding Soup With Mini Meatballs Recipe

This simple yet hearty Italian wedding soup features plenty of vegetables, a savory broth, and juicy mini meatballs.

Prep Time
15
minutes
Cook Time
40
minutes
servings
6
Servings
vegetable, meatball, and pasta soup in white bowl
Total time: 55 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the soup
  • 4 small carrots
  • 1 yellow onion
  • 2 celery ribs
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt, to taste
  • Ground black pepper, to taste
  • 8 cups chicken broth
  • 1 cup ditalini (or other small pasta)
  • 4 cups baby spinach
  • For the meatballs
  • ½ pound ground beef
  • ½ pound sweet Italian sausage
  • ½ cup Parmesan cheese
  • ¼ cup roughly chopped fresh parsley
  • ½ cup seasoned Panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Optional Ingredients

  • Shaved Parmesan cheese, to garnish

Directions

  1. Prepare the vegetables: Peel and chop carrots, onion, and celery.
  2. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat until shimmering.
  3. Add carrots, onion, and celery and stir to coat. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until veggies are slightly softened.
  4. Stir in garlic and cook for an additional minute.
  5. Stir in chicken broth, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pot.
  6. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer until the veggies are softened, about 20 minutes.
  7. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 425 F.
  8. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  9. Prepare the meatballs: In a bowl, mix to combine ground beef, sausage, Parmesan, parsley, breadcrumbs, egg, garlic, salt, and pepper using gloved hands.
  10. Use a 1-inch scoop to portion meatballs onto the prepared baking sheet, spacing apart.
  11. Roll each scoop into a smooth ball.
  12. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until meatballs are browned and cooked through.
  13. When the soup is ready, add pasta and cook until just al dente, about 8 minutes.
  14. Slowly stir in spinach and cook until wilted.
  15. Stir in hot meatballs.
  16. Serve the soup, garnished with shaved Parmesan if desired.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 483
Total Fat 23.6 g
Saturated Fat 7.9 g
Trans Fat 0.4 g
Cholesterol 87.2 mg
Total Carbohydrates 36.7 g
Dietary Fiber 2.9 g
Total Sugars 8.4 g
Sodium 1,216.8 mg
Protein 30.1 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
What's the difference between Italian wedding soup and minestrone?

vegetable, meatball, and pasta soup in a metal pot Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Italian wedding soup and minestrone are two of the best-known (and dare we say, best-loved) types of Italian soups, but they do have their differences. Italian wedding soup is usually broth-based and is typically made with chicken stock as is the case with this recipe. It generally also contains some type of greens such as escarole or kale — here we're going with spinach. In fact, its Italian name, "minestra maritata," translates to "married soup" and refers to the harmonious balance between meat and vegetables. (We're not sure where the pasta comes in, but maybe it represents the soup's offspring?)

Minestrone, on the other hand, typically has a tomato-based broth. While this soup may contain a number of different vegetables such as carrots, celery, aod onions, typically greens aren't included in the mix. It does, however, have beans providing the protein, since it's often vegetarian. It also usually contains some type of starch, but unlike in Italian wedding soup, it need not be pasta as some minestrones will use rice instead.

How can I customize the Italian wedding soup or meatballs?

vegetable, meatball, and pasta soup in white bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

As mentioned above, Italian wedding soup can be made with different kinds of greens, so feel free to swap the spinach out for endives, escarole, kale, or even cabbage. You could also omit the other vegetables as these aren't always included in this type of soup. Conversely, you could feel free to sneak in some more veggies if you wish, since they certainly aren't going to do it any harm.  The pasta, too, is something you can change. Here we're going with the small, tubular-shaped noodles called ditalini, but Italian wedding soup often calls for acini de pepe, which is tiny and round and shaped like the peppercorns from which it takes its name. Orzo or couscous are other tiny pasta options that would also work in this soup.

You could change the meatballs by making a simpler version with either beef or sausage instead of both. Another option is to lighten things up with ground turkey or chicken. To save some time, you could even go with frozen meatballs or omit them altogether to make a vegetarian version of the soup.

Recommended