Italian Wedding Soup With Mini Meatballs Recipe

Italian wedding soup may not be the kind of dish you're likely to be served at a wedding, Italian or otherwise, but this well-balanced soup complete with meat, vegetables, and pasta does make a hearty cold-weather meal. For lunch, serve it with rolls and butter, garlic bread, or breadsticks a la Olive Garden. (Olive Garden itself has been known to offer Italian wedding soup upon occasion, but it's not part of the regular soup lineup.) Italian wedding soup also makes an excellent starter course for an Italian-style entree such as aglio e olio, cacio e pepe, or chicken fettuccine alfredo.

Developer Katie Rosenhouse describes Italian wedding soup as a new favorite. What she likes best about this recipe is the baked meatballs. "Baking ensures juicy, consistent cooking," she tells us and notes that the meatballs can be prepared in advance of making the soup. They will last in the refrigerator for up to three days and can be frozen for longer storage. Whenever you're ready to prepare the soup, simply add the meatballs and heat them up in the broth. Ladle yourself a bowlful, sprinkle it with Parmesan, and enjoy!